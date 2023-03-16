The Opel recipe that combines sportiness and sustainability in one solution is called GIf. A name that is not new to the range of the German brand, since as early as the 1970s this acronym was used by Opel to describe its more performance-oriented models. But if at the time the letter “e” was used for a German term meaning “injection”, now it symbolizes another key concept of the Opel line-up: “electrification”. Electrification is also the protagonist on the Grandland GSe, the subject of our test drive.

Plug-in hybrid powertrain

The sportiest version of the German SUV is equipped with a respectable plug-in hybrid powertrain, which combines a 1.6 turbo petrol engine and two electric units, one on the front axle and one on the rear, for a total power of 300 HP and a maximum torque of 520 Nm. Specifications that allow the Grandland GSe to shoot from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds, and to reach a maximum speed of 225 km/h, or 135 km/h if traveling in full electric mode. In addition to an electric all-wheel drive system, a 14.2 kWh lithium-ion battery is offered in combination, which guarantees a zero-emission range of around 66 kilometres. We are therefore dealing with an SUV capable of ensuring top-level performance, with rather low CO2 emissions, equal to 27-28 g/km.

Many strengths

But the plug-in hybrid powertrain is hardly the only strength of the Opel Grandland GSe. Its “Bold and Pure” exterior design, bold and pure, like the philosophy of the German brand, also deserves a mention, as well as the technological and comfortable interiors, characterized by exclusive and distinctive elements such as the specific seats in Alcantara AGR certificates, and therefore super ergonomic. From a technical point of view, the effort of the Opel engineers has focused particularly on the chassis and suspension, in particular with the introduction of new Koni shock absorbers which vary their stiffness automatically and mechanically, not electronically, according to the style driving the driver. The steering has also been improved, which turns out to be faster in response and more precise.

Our driving impressions

Our test drive saw us behind the wheel of an Opel Grandland GSe on a route that from Milan took us to Oneta, a town in the province of Bergamo which boasts a land area with an altitude of 1,231 metres. Between the motorway, state roads and winding hill and mountain roads we were able to test the performance-oriented electrified version of the German SUV in various contexts, and we must say that the responses we received have always been promising: what particularly struck us was both the precision and the softness of the steering, especially in the final part of the test which saw us navigate rather narrow and winding mountain roads. And we would like to say that it is in all respects an SUV that adapts perfectly to all driving contexts: it does not demerit when one goes in search of higher performance and a sportier experience, but it is also capable of making relax and move gracefully through city traffic, guaranteeing the right amount of comfort. Special mention for the cockpit: the physical buttons are not intrusive, the display behind the steering wheel is easily visible and provides all the key information for driving, a small note on the central screen which, on the other hand, did not particularly convince us in terms of size and opacity of the images. Summing up, in any case, Grandland GSe has convinced us: the appointment in the dealerships has been set for the next few weeks, with prices starting from 55,000 euros.