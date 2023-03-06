Although the proximity of the municipal elections is delaying the implementation of the so-called Low Emission Zones (ZBE) in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, the reality is that these areas are restricted to traffic, where only the most dangerous vehicles can circulate. eco” are generating numerous headaches for users.

A question that many drivers have been asking since the beginning of the year is whether or not they will be able to drive with their current vehicle. And the most important question for those who are thinking of changing vehicles is what type of mechanics to choose, since the European Union has approved that from 2035 it will not be possible to sell combustion, gasoline and diesel vehicles, and electric cars does not finish convincing.

The reality is that despite affecting 53% of the Spanish population, few motorists are aware of what the entry into force of the Low Emission Zones (ZBE) implies in municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

In this context, the Opel brand has launched the Greenovation Meetings, an event that is touring the Opel Dealer Network in which all interested persons are informed about the impact of the LEZs that are being implemented in their metropolitan area and access restrictions for vehicles with different environmental labels issued by the General Directorate of Traffic. In addition, they are an opportunity to test cars from the Opel electrified range, which have the best guarantee of free access to the center of large cities: the DGT Cero badge.

In these meetings, the brand’s experts explain issues such as the real autonomy of electric vehicles, the procedures necessary to install a home charger as well as its characteristics, and of course, the charging rates.

According to those responsible for the brand, only by knowing the reality will users be able to assess whether an electric car is really the most appropriate mobility solution for their needs, or if before making the switch to a plug-in car it will be more profitable and beneficial. decide on an electrified, hybrid or mild hybrid model.

For Opel, electrification must have a real effect in the fight against climate change. To ensure an energy transition that leaves no one behind, it must be available in a wide range of cars that cover very diverse needs.

Its low-emission vehicles cover a wide variety of segments, ranging from the compact Opel Corsa-e or compact sedans, with the Opel Astra PHEV to SUVs, with the electric Opel Mokka-e and the Opel Grandland PHEV plug-in hybrid. All of them can be put to the test at the Opel Greenovation Meetups.

Manufactured at the Zaragoza Plant, the Opel Corsa-e has become a benchmark among electric cars in the B segment. In addition to its up to 359 km of autonomy, its 50 kWh battery can be quickly charged up to 80% of its capacity in 30 minutes. Thanks to its power of 136 CV (100 kW) and its maximum instantaneous torque of 260 Nm, it stands out for its responsiveness, agility and dynamic behaviour.

In the fashion segment, that of SUVs, the Opel Mokka-e inaugurates the new front of the brand, the Opel Vizor, in a street car, in which the new generation of the lightning logo reigns, the Opel Blitz. At the rear, the model name appears aligned in the center while the interior debuts the Pure Panel instrument panel, fully digitized and intuitive that promises a completely new driving experience.

Its “big brother” in the SUV universe is the Opel Grandland. Its Hybrid4 version combines the best of electric traction and the combustion engine to obtain high performance and a considerable “zero emissions” autonomy of 63 km, provided by a 13.2 kWh battery. Under the hood, this high-end SUV combines a 1.6-liter turbo gasoline engine and two electric drives, offering a combined power of 300 HP (221 kW) to be mentioned prominently in its GSe version. Its combined fuel consumption is 1.3-1.4 l/100 km and CO2 emissions 29-32 g/km. It can reach a top speed of 235 km/h.

General rules



The implementation of these Low Emission Zones will mean that the most polluting vehicles will not be able to access the center of the cities. In Spain, with a mobile fleet whose average age is above 13 years, many of the vehicles that currently circulate through the center of cities will no longer be able to do so.

Only cars with the ECO Label (green and blue) -mostly hybrid, gas vehicles or both- and the ZERO Emissions Label (blue) -electric and plug-in hybrids- will be able to access, circulate and park without restrictions in the ZBE.

Cars with Label C (green) – gasoline registered from January 2006 and diesel from September 2015 – and cars with Label B (yellow) – gasoline registered from January 1, 2001 and diesel from 2006- they will be able to circulate in all LEZs of any city, although municipal parking restrictions may gradually be implemented -especially in the case of Label B-, as in Madrid Central, where it is mandatory to park in a car park regulated before leaving the area.

The rest of the vehicles, the most polluting and designated A -gasoline vehicles prior to 2001 and diesel prior to 2006-, are not entitled to any type of badge as they do not meet the requirements to be labeled as a clean vehicle and are those that they are more restricted.