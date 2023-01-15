Poker of world premieres for Opel at Brussels Motor Show 2023. The German car manufacturer will be present at the Belgian event scheduled until January 22 with four models which in fact project the company in its vision of mobility and range of the future: the new Astra Electric makes its public debut, as well as the two new top models Astra Sports Tourer GSe and Grandland GSe, with them there is also Mokka Electric in the “improved” version, i.e. with a new battery and 20% more autonomy.

“The new Opel Astra Electric will thrill the public – commented Florian Huettl, the CEO of Opel, on the occasion of the opening of the show – The first battery-electrified Opel Astra demonstrates that Opel is resolutely pursuing its path to becoming a fully electric brand in Europe. At the same time, we already offer the right driving alternative for all needs and preferences in the important compact car category: from highly efficient combustion engines and the particularly sporty Opel Astra GSe plug-in hybrid to the Opel Astra Electric, full-electric with zero local emissions”. The electrification process of the range carried out by the Fulmine brand also passes through the segment of commercial vehicleswhich Opel holds dear: and in fact, the Combo-e and Vivaro-e vans will also be on display in Brussels.

However, the range of cars exhibited at the Belgian event certainly attracts more attention, especially the new ones Vauxhall Mokka Electric given the improvements it brings: in particular, thanks to the development of aerodynamics and a new 54 kWh battery, the German electric SUV is able to travel up to 406 kilometers with zero emissions, a much greater range than the previous range of 338 kilometres. And that’s not all, because the new electric motor with 115 kW and 260 Nm of torque provides even more power than before. In short, technical updates that have undoubtedly increased the appeal of this model.