September is almost upon us, and for Opel it is not a month like the others: the German car manufacturer is planning the reveal of several concept cars in the ninth month of the year. The relationship between the Blitz brand and the segment of concept car it has always been idyllic: just think that in 1965 it was Opel that presented the first concept car from a European car manufacturer, the Experimental GT.

From Tigra to HydroGen 3

And she certainly wasn’t the only one. Less than thirty years later it was Opel’s turn Tiger, exhibited as a concept car alongside the Roadster and Scamp prototypes, developed on the basis of the second generation Corsa: it was 1993, the year before it went into production which turned into a brilliant market performance over the following six years. Just before the turn of the century, in 1999, it was the turn of the G90, a revolutionary concept car featuring a 60 HP 3-cylinder sequential injection petrol unit and emitting only 90 g of CO2 per km. Finally, in 2001, it was the turn of the Hydrogen 3which caught the attention on the occasion of the Frankfurt Motor Show as a proposal for a fuel cell vehicle with a view to the future production of fuel cell-powered cars for private use.

Appointment in September

From the turn of the century to the present day. Indeed, in the next few days, because at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, scheduled from 5 to 10 September, Opel will unveil the Experimentalthe concept car that will provide a clear anticipation of the future of the German brand, giving shape to his evolved vision of the “Bold and Pure” philosophy in terms of design. It will be displayed alongside the electric versions of the Corsa and Astra Sports Tourer.

It’s up to Experimental

“Opel Experimental offers a perspective on upcoming models and technologies, future design, even one new era and the future of the brand – commented Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel – This beautiful concept car represents driving and once again showcases Opel’s pioneering spirit.”. Of the new Opel Experimental we know that the new illuminated Blitz logo will be positioned at the center of the renewed Vizor, or rather the characteristic front band that characterizes the German brand, and which will be flanked by the new luminous signature in the shape of a wing on the horizontal axis. For all the other news, you just have to wait a few weeks.