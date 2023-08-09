Opel has released the first official images of the new one Experimental. A name that says it all: it is in fact the concept car that anticipates the stylistic and design future of the German car manufacturer, as well as the road that the brand is ready to take from a technological and motoring point of view. Its world premiere will be celebrated at IAA Mobility of 2023 expected from 5 to 10 September next in Munich.

Manifesto of the future

Specifically we are talking about a battery electric crossover which makes its main strengths cutting-edge aerodynamic efficiency, spacious and illuminated interior with lightweight seats and a superior Head-Up Display. Florian Huettl called this concept car a perspective on upcoming models and technologies that Opel will offer, as well as future design and more generally on a new era and the future of the brand. But that’s not all: according to the number one of the Russelsheim house, this prototype “represents a guide and once again showcases the pioneering spirit of Opel”.

Design and style

The new Opel Experimental is based on a state-of-the-art Stellantis BEV platform and also features electric all-wheel drive. The fully integrated 180° cameras on the C-pillars that replace the traditional rear-view mirrors, the sharp and muscular wheel arches that underline the boldness of the model, the absence of chrome in the silhouette and the new Opel logo characterize the battery-powered concept car. Illuminated Blitz in the center of the Opel Compass. And that’s not all: in the front we find indeed wing lights which extend along the horizontal axis, while at the rear the Compass is formed by the characteristic brake lights and is created by the relief lighting technology and the sophisticated transparency of the glass. Final mention for the Opel lettering, which appears instead of the Blitz logo on the back.

Aerodynamic efficiency

Opel has decided to equip the new Experimental with tires developed in cooperation with Goodyear: They are made from recycled rubber and rest on 3-zone Ronal rims with an active function to further increase aerodynamic efficiency. Inside the cabin the concept of spaciousness is exalted to maximum power: the steering wheel, for example, folds away when not needed thanks to the steer-by-wire system which further reduces weight by eliminating mechanical steering components, while the lightweight adaptive seats combine a slim but resistant structure with fabrics with 3D mesh technology.

Personalization and tech

Drivers can also personalize the information to suit their needs on the slim Tech Bridge, a new interpretation of the Pure Panel that has information or entertainment not displayed on conventional screens, but rather presented using augmented projection technology supported by artificial intelligence and natural voice control. The Pure Pad floating and transparent it is located in front of the front armrest, and can be configured according to the driver’s personal preferences allowing immediate access to the most frequently used commands.