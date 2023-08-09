Opel is already worth a look because the Rüsselsheimer will be the only brand of the French-American-German-Italian conglomerate Stellantis to come to the IAA in Munich. The rest of the troupe makes some noise up to the corporate management when it comes to anxious questions about the European location and a defense against rebellious Chinese upstarts, but he shies away from the stage of the motor show. Opel not.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

What can be seen on the Isar at the beginning of September is nothing less than a strong indication of the future direction, which the cheerful, youthful boss Florian Huettl even wants to see as “a new era for the brand”. One step closer to future reality is the rebirth of the legendary Manta, now as a sporty crossover model that wants to help shape the post-high SUV era.

The Opel Experimanta, no, that was premature, the Opel Experimental uses fiber optics as a design feature everywhere, including and especially on the outside in places where chrome was previously used, which is now completely absent. The flash in the front is of course illuminated, something like this is common throughout the industry, and the newly designed brand logo can also be seen here. Whether the illuminated crease in the middle of the hood will make it into series production is still a matter for discussion with the recently surprisingly liberal approval authorities. The smooth surfaces almost inevitably include the absence of exterior mirrors, which are replaced by barely recognizable 180-degree cameras in the, watch out, C-pillar.









picture series



New concept study

:



Clear the stage for the Opel Experimanta



Issued wheelhouses for format-filling fare dodgers are recognizable, but we still lack a lot up to the Manta, more than the fiery Tina Ruland and the indispensable fox tail. The new one relies on air flaps at the front and rear, brings aerodynamics into position right down to a rear extendable diffuser and promises detox, colloquially deceleration.

Screens will be a thing of the past again tomorrow, virtual reality flows through the interior with information. A small pad on the armrest gives direct access to those functions that the driver considers most important. Ghettoblaster, burnout of the rear slippers maybe? “Modern German”, as Opel wants to be understood, has something more atmospheric in mind. We will probably be able to find out exactly what it will look like and technically on the road in 2025 or 2026, when it will of course be battery-powered.