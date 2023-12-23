Electrification marks the future and present of Opel, a brand that will celebrate 125 years of car manufacturing and offer at least one battery-electric model in every car line, including the successor Crossland and the new Grandland in 2024. In this way, Opel continues to consistently drive the shift towards electromobility. The new Grandland will be built at the Eisenach plant in Thuringia, in which Stellantis is investing more than 130 million euros for this purpose.

In this year that is now ending, 15 models of the brand with the Blitz are already electrified today. Sales of the new Opel Corsa Electric began a few months ago, as did those of the new Astra Electric and the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric, one of the first fully electric family cars on the market. Equally electrifying was Opel's appearance at the IAA Mobility in Munich in September. The highlight was the visionary Opel Experimental, with which Opel gave a vision of the brand's future and upcoming models.

Opel generated even more passion and excitement with the third season of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe”, the first one-make electric rally cup in the world, in which we have driver Armiche Mendoza representing Spain. Among the many highlights was the DMSB Sustainability Award 2023 and a special art car, the Opel Corsa Rally Electric designed by Elisa Klinkenberg. Equally unique is the Opel Rocks e-XTREME, which caused a stir wherever it appeared.

Also striking and, above all, electric are the latest editions of Opel's light commercial vehicles, the recently presented Opel Combo, Vivaro and Movano. The brand with the Blitz will continue its clear direction in 2024, when Opel will celebrate new electrifying milestones as well as 125 years of car manufacturing.

Opel Corsa Rally electric



FP





The models of Opel's GSe sub-brand could be ordered since the beginning of the year. GSe stands for “Grand Sport electric” and the higher variants live up to their name. The Astra GSe, Astra Sports Tourer GSe and Grandland GSe are equipped with a special chassis with KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology and, as top-of-the-range plug-in hybrids with a power of up to 221 kW/300 hp, offer outstanding performance. extremely high (fuel consumption according to WLTP [1]: 1.3-1.2 l/100 km, CO2 emissions 30-27 g/km). With this unique combination, the driver and passengers of Opel GSe models can travel in a sporty, dynamic and responsible way. Inside, the GSe's exclusive high-performance seats make the driver and front passenger feel fully integrated into the vehicle.

Excellent seats are not only reserved for drivers and front passengers of higher model variants, Opel has been offering particularly comfortable seats for around 20 years. Since 2003, Opel customers have benefited from ergonomic seats certified by AGR (Aktion Gesunder Rücken/Action for Healthy Backs).

Opel Experimental



FP





At this year's IAA Mobility exhibition in Munich, Opel has shown how to combine tradition with innovation on the path to an electrified future. With three world premieres, Opel welcomed trade visitors and the public with two sustainable stands at the exhibition and in the city.

The pioneering Opel Experimental represents everything that defines Opel and the core pillars of the brand “Greenovation”, “Detox” and “Modern German”. It is fully electric, which reduces the carbon footprint; It has a bold and pure design and focuses on the essentials; and fascinates with its impressive proportions, intelligent aerodynamic solutions, highly efficient use of space and state-of-the-art lighting technology, including the new Opel Blitz logo that illuminates for the first time.

Grandland and Astra



FP





With orders for the new Astra Electric opening, the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric was one of the stars of the show at IAA Mobility in September. One of the first fully electric estates on the market, the electric pioneer impresses not only with its bold and pure design, spaciousness and comfort, but also with its local emissions-free performance. The electric motor delivers 115 kW/156 HP and a powerful maximum torque of 270 Newton meters. And while many other electric cars are limited to 150 km/h or 160 km/h, the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric has a top speed of 170 km/h.

The new edition of the best-selling Opel Corsa shows how sustainable, local emissions-free mobility can also work in the small car market segment. As could be seen at the IAA Mobility, the designers have made the Corsa even more modern and elegant. The most striking exterior feature is the unmistakable Opel Vizor, the brand's characteristic dashboard with an even more developed Intelli-Lux LED matrix light. The new Corsa Electric now offers two fully electric drive systems: a new option with 115 kW/156 HP and a range of up to 405 kilometers, as well as the proven variant with 100 kW/136 HP and an improved range of up to 354 kilometers ( WLTP[2]). Like the most recent variants of the Astra and company, the newcomer is optionally available with a fully digital cockpit based on the integrated Snapdragon Cockpit platform from Qualcomm Technologies.[3] The infotainment system features enhanced graphics, multimedia and computer vision capabilities to provide a more integrated, contextually aware and constantly adaptive cabin system that can evolve to meet the preferences of its passengers.

Mokka Electric and Corsa Electric in the spotlight



Opel is also making a strong statement with the innovative “Yes, of Corsa” campaign that answers important questions about the qualities of this small car. Short, direct and very fun, it is aimed at people looking for easy and exciting electric mobility. A preview of the new, casual way of reaching customers had previously been used by the equally electrifying “Pumped with Energy – Opel Mokka Electric” campaign. The “star” next to the eye-catching SUV itself was a bright yellow charging cable that comes to life when it meets the Mokka.

Modern, progressive and always ready to surprise, Opel once again demonstrated its worth with this year's ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe”. In its third season, the world's first electric one-make rally cup continued to deliver not only excitement and dynamism, but also diversity, as demonstrated by the Corsa Rally Electric designed by Elisa Klinkenberg. In green, white, pink and red, the unconventional “Art Car” brought a fresh spirit to the field of electric Corsa rally cars. The “E” word[M]POWER”, in white letters on the black roof, represents not only the power of electricity, which powers all the cars in the Cup, but also the power of the growing number of female participants. The ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup is also synonymous with sustainability, which is why the pioneering concept recently received the DMSB Sustainability Award from the German Motorsport Federation.

The Opel Rocks e-XTREME, winner of the #OpelDesignHack contest, also brings a wow factor to electrification. This unique vehicle displays a fun approach to quadricycles with its distinctive outer wheels, double front forks and bright yellow roll hoop. The unique off-road creation attracted a crowd wherever it appeared this year.

Electric and hydrogen commercials



In addition to passenger cars, Opel is also a leader in light commercial vehicles and has recently presented the new generations of the Opel Combo, Vivaro and Movano. Each newcomer brings fresh style to the light commercial vehicle segment. Highlights of the redesigned dashboards include new wireless infotainment systems compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with up to 10-inch color touchscreens.

Combo, Vivaro and Movano



FP





The battery-electric versions of the new Opel Combo, Opel Vivaro and Opel Movano will continue to offer uncompromising ease of use, similar to that of the respective combustion engine variants. Thanks to next-generation battery technologies and improvements such as increased powertrain efficiency, all three will continue to offer class-leading battery-electric range free of local emissions. They also earn points with their carrying capacity. Furthermore, the Vivaro HYDROGEN will be joined in the future by a fuel cell version of Opel's largest LCV, the Movano HYDROGEN.

As recently announced, the new Opel Combo Electric and Opel Zafira Electric minivans are also waiting in the wings. With these spacious vehicles, large families, transportation services and the like can expect even more style and connectivity while traveling further on a single battery charge. The new Combo Electric will offer a range of up to 330 km (+50 km compared to the previous model) and the new Zafira Electric even travels up to 350 km (+20 km) without emissions (preliminary WLTP2 data; vehicles not yet available).