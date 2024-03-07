In 2024, Opel has expanded its range with 15 electrified models, including many fully electric. From compacts Opel Rocks Electric to the popular ones Opel Corsa Electric And Opel Mokka Electricup to the spacious ones Opel Combo Electric And Opel Zafira Electric. The range also includes the new one Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric and during 2024 it will be expanded with the arrival of the SUV Opel Frontera. For professionals, there is the new generation of commercial vehicles, such as Opel Combo Cargo Electric, Opel Vivaro Electric And Opel Movano Electric.

Electric cars Opel Corsa, Mokka and Astra

There Opel Corsa electric It has established itself as the most popular small car in Germany. From a technical point of view it is powered by a powertrain 115 kW/156 hppowered by a 51 kWh which ensures 405 km of autonomy. Alternatively there is the variant from 100 kW/136 hpequipped with the 50 kWh with which you can travel up to 357 km.

Opel Corsa Electric 2024

The Corsa Electric supports fast charging up to 100 kW, which allows it to recharge up to 80% in about 30 minutes. This technical basis is shared by Mokkawhich is credited with an autonomy of up to 407 km.

Opel Mokka Electric

The range has also been expanded since the arrival of theElectric Astrain version sedan And Sports Tourerswith a 156 HP electric motor and 54 kWh battery, which ensures a range of up to 418 and 413 km respectively.

Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric, test how it goes VIDEO

The Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric, in particular, stands out as one of the first fully electric station wagons, with plenty of space on board and boot space to 516 litres which with the seats lowered reaches up to 1,553 litres.

Opel Combo, Zafira and Rocks Electric

The Opel range of electric vehicles also includes family cars, Combo and Zafira, ideal for leisure and holidays. There Combo Electric has space up to 7 passengers on three rows and a loading volume of up to 4,000 litreswith an autonomy of approx 343 km.

New Opel Combo Electric

There Zafira Electricavailable with battery 50 kWh or 75 kWh, instead, it travels until 350 km of autonomy and can accommodate up to 8 peoplewith a load volume of up to 4,900 litres.

Opel Rocks Electric it's a electric quadricycle which can be driven by people over the age of 15 yearswith an autonomy of up to 75 km and a maximum speed of 45 km/h.

Opel Rocks Electric

Thanks to his compact dimensions (2.41 meters long and 1.39 meters wide, with a turning diameter of just 7.20 metres), it is ideal for getting around the city and parking in small spaces.

Opel electric vans

The Opel electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) range consists of Opel Combo Electric, Opel Vivaro Electric And Opel Movano Electric.

In terms of performance, autonomy and operational capacity, these vehicles maintain the standards of the versions with internal combustion engines. Specifically, the Opel Combo Electric can travel up to 346 km, the Opel Vivaro Electric up to 350 km and the Opel Movano Electric even up to 420 km on a single charge.

Opel Movano Electric

Cargo volumes and cargo and towing capacities are impressive, with the Opel Combo Electric offering up to 4.4 m3 of loading volumeOpel Vivaro Electric up to 6.6 m3 and Opel Movano Electric with a volume of up to 17 m3.

Opel electric car range

Max power (kW/HP) Batt. (kWh) Aut. km (WLTP) 0-100km/h Consumption kWh/100 km PRICE Corsa Electric 100/136 50 357 8.7 16.1-15.8 €36,500 115/156 51 405 8.1 14.6-14.3 €37,500 Astra Electric 115/156 54 418-398 9.2 15.5-14.8 €39,900 Astra Sports Tourer Electric 115/156 54 413 9.3 15.8-15.0 €41,100 Mokka Electric 100/136 50 338 9.2 16.2-15.8 €37,900 115/156 54 407 9.0 15.5-15.2 €39,000 Combo Electric 100/136 50 343 N/A N/A N/A Zafira Electric 100/136 50 224 N/A N/A N/A 100/136 75 350 N/A N/A N/A Rocks Electric 6/8 5.5 75 N/A N/A €7,990 Combo Cargo Electric 100/136 50 346 N/A N/A €30,650 (excl. VAT) Vivaro Electric 100/136 50 224 N/A N/A €37,400 (excl. VAT) 100/136 75 350 N/A N/A €42,400 (excl. VAT) Movano Electric 200/272 110 420 N/A N/A €54,500 (excl. VAT) Opel EV range, features, autonomy and prices