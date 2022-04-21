They have already passed 40 years from the arrival on the market of Opel Corsa, then a small car with a sporty look that immediately won excellent reviews. Today the Corsa is also electric and the price range has risen in level; however, it does not change the spirit from ‘compact’ capable of not being captivated by the crossover sirens. Looking at the images published by Opel for the anniversary, one certainly notices the progressive enlargement of the car, with the central generations more characteristic in terms of design.

Opel Corsa had a very good impact on the small segment when it was launched in 1982 and continued with good results throughout the following period. so much so that 14 million copies were sold. Production of the first series (version A, according to the progressive denomination with the letters of the alphabet) was started in the autumn of 1982 in Zaragoza, Spain. It was designed for make up for the enlargement of Opel Kadett, going to occupy a market segment left unguarded by Opel. The car stood out for its compact proportions, being only 3.62 meters long. It had very marked and flared wheel arches like those of a rally car, and an exceptionally low drag coefficient (0.36). Erhard Schnell, head of design, had created a small sports car with clear and lively lines. A special version was there Opel Corsa GSi from 100 HP and in the range there was also a diesel engine. The popular 5-door model was added to the two-door in 1985.

There Opel Corsa B it was instead produced from 1993 to 2000. From the male audience it passed to the female one. Opel designer Hideo Kodama set to work and created a Corsa with much more rounded and softer lines, with charming large, round headlights that perfectly matched the car’s graceful and youthful appearance. The Opel Corsa B was lengthened by ten centimeters and the interior was much more spacious. The new model also brought safety equipment previously reserved for higher-class cars to the segment, such as ABS brakes, side impact protectors and front airbags. In some markets, alongside the three-door, Opel again offered the five-door and station wagon and pick-up versions. The petrol engines were already equipped with fuel injection and catalytic converters, while the GSi boasted 16 valves and was also equipped with a turbodiesel engine.

The third generation, that of the Opel Corsa C, was produced from 2000 to 2006. It was Hideo Kodama again who received the task of designing the car, with a consciously oriented style to that of the hugely popular previous model. The new Opel Corsa grew ten centimeters in length, and was characterized by the widening of the roadway and the lengthening of the wheelbase. For the first time, the bodywork was fully galvanized. The four-valve ECOTEC petrol engines and the new direct injection turbodiesel engines met Euro 4 standards. However, it was sold less than the previous bestseller, with 2.5 million units sold instead of 4.

With the Opel Corsa D, produced from 2006 to 2014, the three and five-door versions go their separate ways: the three-door Opel Corsa has a personal coupé style, aimed at sportier customers, just like the original Opel Corsa A. The five-door version becomes a more spacious family room. The Opel Corsa D remains below the threshold of four meters in length, having grown to exactly 3,999 meters. Thanks to Opel ecoFLEX technology, the Corsa is equipped with Start / Stop technology for fuel saving.

There Opel Corsa E was on the list from 2014 to 2019, with production always in Zaragoza and Eisenach. Among the Corsa was the first to cross the threshold of four meters. Initially the top-of-the-range sports model was the 152 kW (207 hp) Opel Corsa OPC, which was later replaced by the 110 kW (150 hp) Opel Corsa GSi. The current Opel Corsa (version F) achieves excellent market feedback in Germany and the United Kingdom, while its electric version won the “Golden Steering Wheel 2020”, already accounting for around a quarter of all Opel Corsa sales. Introduced in 2019, the Opel Corsa F is 4.06 meters long. In an electric version there is also the Corsa-e Rally, proof that the model still has in its soul the spirit of a small sports car that it acquired as early as 1982.