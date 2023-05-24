It was promised for spring this year, and so it was: the restyling of Opel Race it’s finally reality. The German car manufacturer presented the updated version of its bestselling utility vehicle, characterized by some aesthetic innovations and more digital and intuitive interiors, but also a range of engines redesigned and improved from many points of view.

The design

Let’s start with Opel’s work on design. The distinctive element of the Corsa restyling is the Vizor, the black front covers the front of the car and perfectly integrates the grille, the LED headlights and the central Blitz in a single element. Also at the front, the optical air intakes located in the lower part of the bumper become larger and more evident. At the rear, however, the Corsa lettering now appears in the center of the tailgate. Separate mention for the matrix headlights Intelli-Lux LED adaptive and low beam, even more precise thanks to the presence of 14 individually controllable LED elements (instead of 8).

Interiors

Let’s move inside the passenger compartment, where we find new seat fabrics, as well as the gear lever and steering wheel design. One is available upon request fully digital dashboard with a new infotainment system: the 10″ color touch screen display dedicated to it combines perfectly with the driver’s information display, and both have been made even clearer. Finally, for the first time in the Opel Corsa, smartphones compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto they can be connected to the vehicle’s multimedia systems and recharged wirelessly.

The motor range

We close with the news related to the engine range. Starting with the all-electric version of the Opel Corsa, which is characterized by more choice, increased power, an improved battery and a longer range: more precisely, the new Electric racing it will be available in variants with 100 kW/136 HP of power and a range of up to 357 km and 115 kW/156 HP of power and a maximum range of 402 km. Anyone who thinks it’s too early to switch to full electric but intends to approach the world of electrification will not be disappointed, given that the new Opel Corsa is the first car from the German manufacturer with a 48V hybrid system: Here, the 74 kW/100 hp and 100 kW/136 hp engines are equipped with a new dual-clutch automatic transmission.