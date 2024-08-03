July turned out to be an extremely positive month for Opel on the Italian market. The German manufacturer has in fact recorded a 32% growth in registrations of cars and commercial vehicles in our country compared to the same month last year, reaching an overall market share of 3.3%, corresponding to an increase of 0.7 percentage points. An excellent result, driven in particular by the sale of cars, which have seen registrations grow by 43% and the market share increase by 0.9 percentage points.

Opel Corsa Drives Growth

The undisputed star of this performance was the bestseller Racewhich achieved record results: +140% in registrations, a segment share doubled to 11.6% and a growth in contractual collection from private individuals that effectively tripled compared to the previous year. Data in hand, Opel Corsa positioned itself in third place among the best-selling models in its segment and in fifth place overall in Italy, in addition to being the best-selling German car in our country.

Sales of the German manufacturer soar

“At Opel we contribute to the democratization of technologies by offering equipment on very popular cars like our Opel Race which were previously only available on premium and higher segment cars – commented Federico Scopelliti, Director of the Opel Brand in Italy – This approach, which is part of the Opel culture, has proven to be much appreciated from Italian customers who are rewarding us”.