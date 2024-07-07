Opel Corsa convinces German motorists. In the first half of this year, the compact car from the Blitz company achieved important results in its home country: with over 20,000 registrations reported in the first six months in Germany, Opel Corsa has proven to be the best-selling small car in the country since the beginning of the year. A success that concerns all engines, but which sees Corsa shine in particular against its zero-emission rivals: the fully electric version the compact car from the Blitz company has in fact also proven to be a leader in the segment of battery-powered electric small cars.

Opel Corsa, what a success

“We have achieved a result excellent so far this year. Among the German brands, we even achieved the largest increase in registrations in June – explained Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel Germany – As segment leader in the first half of the year, our bestseller Opel Corsa made an important contribution to this goal. significant growth of new Opel car registrations demonstrates that our model range is well adapted to customer needs.”

Opel Numbers in Germany

According to what was reported by the Federal Motor Transport Authority, better known as KBAthe overall results for Opel were very positive in Germany both in June and in the first six months of 2024: if we look at the sixth month of the year alone, 17,107 Opel vehicles were registered in the home country for an increase of 17.9% compared to the same month of 2023, while in the first half of the year 77,235 Opel vehicles were delivered in Germany, an increase of 15.5% compared to the same period last year.