Race it is still an iconic model for Opel today, which forty years ago launched it in the first generation on the Italian market. It was the autumn of 1982, and the idea of ​​the then marketing managers was to make it debut in our country, highlighting its compact external dimensions. A strategy that in hindsight proved to be winningor at least this is what emerged from the market data from the first deliveries started in November of the same year.

In Italy, the first generation of the Opel Corsa was immediately available in four variants equipped with a weakened version of the 993 cc engine with cast iron head, crankshaft on three supports, distribution with rods and rocker arms, the same that already equipped the Opel Kadett and which developed 45 HP, or alternatively with a 1,196 cc engine from 55 HP: retail prices started from 6,721,000 Lire. But they were not the only ones available, because to these was added the 2-door Opel Corsa 1.2 TRS, sold for 7,658,000 Lire and equipped in this case with a 4-cylinder 1,297 cc, exactly the same engine used on the Kadett- D and on Ascona-C, although in this case it was re-proposed with reduced power from 75 HP to 70 HP. In just over a month, nearly 1,800 specimens of Opel Corsa had been delivered only by Italian dealers, confirming the immediate success mentioned above.

The boom of Opel Corsa in Italy, where in 1983 the dealers delivered 20,953 units to customers, followed closely the one recorded in many other European markets, a real explosion in demand that almost immediately forced the German car manufacturer to increase production of its compact, initially planned for 270,000 units per year in 1983, from 700 to 1,200 cars per day. An increase in production that he had then reflected in sales: in fact, in Italy alone, from October 1982 to March 1994 a total of 231,184 units of the first generation of Corsa were delivered, with a record of 28,799 registrations in 1991 alone.