Opel is expanding the Corsa range. For the first time, the German company's bestseller will be available in a hybrid version with 48 volt technology, a substantial amount of rumored equipment and a starting price of 23,900 euros. The system is equipped with a lithium-ion battery that automatically recharges under certain driving conditions and new 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engines with 74 kW/100 hp and 100 kW/136 hp, developed specifically for the hybrid application. The engines are combined with a new electrified six-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a 21 kW/28 hp electric motor.

The advantages

Hybrid technology offers many advantages, especially for “electrification novices” who usually travel in urban environments: compared to purely thermal engines, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are reduced by around 18%, and it is possible drive at low speeds in the city without emissions. Thanks to the compact design of the hybrid system, no space is wasted in the passenger compartment and drivers do not have to charge the car from an external source such as a socket or charging station. “The new Opel Corsa Hybrid offers driving pleasure, low consumption and sustainability: simple, efficient and electrified,” explains Federico Scopelliti, Opel Brand Director in Italy.

The difference

Compared to the similar non-electrified Opel Corsa 1.2 with eight-speed automatic transmission, the new 74 kW/100 hp Corsa Hybrid with 48 V technology saves almost 1.0 l/100 km of fuel (around 18%) and reduce CO2 emissions. The same goes for the 100 kW/136 HP Corsa Hybrid GS, available starting from 26,600 euros. Again, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are reduced by around 18% to 4.7-4.6 l/100 km or 106-103 g/km CO2 compared to the non-electrified petrol counterpart.

The system offers advantages especially in city traffic. The electric motor assists the petrol engine especially during acceleration, for example when starting from a standstill. It also contributes to torque, especially at low engine speeds, to the benefit of driving dynamics and the reduction of CO2 emissions. At low speeds, the electric motor also enables fully electric driving for up to one kilometer or up to 50 percent of the driving time in the city (thanks to recuperation), for example when manoeuvring. During deceleration, the petrol engine stops and the electric motor acts as a generator to recharge the hybrid system's 48V battery. The compact and space-saving system is optimally coordinated to always guarantee the best performance with the lowest energy consumption. Depending on your driving preferences, you can also choose between the three modes Eco, Normal and Sport.

“With the introduction of 48-volt hybrid technology, we offer a practical, simple and fuel-efficient alternative to purely thermally powered models, without customers having to change their driving habits,” concludes Scopelliti. “The new Corsa Hybrid is already available to order and completes the wide range of powertrains, and is another important component of our electrification strategy.”