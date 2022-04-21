L’Opel Corsa in 2019 it has crossed the finish line of six generations is in the 2022 that of 40 years. The Opel Corsa revolutionized the small segment when it was launched in 1982 and today, now in its sixth generation, it is more in demand than ever.

In 2021 the current Opel Corsa was the most popular small in Germany and the best-selling car of all United Kingdom. There Opel Corsa-e electric on battery it won the ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2020’ and already accounts for around a quarter of all Opel Corsa sales.

Opel Corsa history

But to fully understand the Opel Corsa’s popularity since its launch in 1982, one must first take a look at another successful model with the Blitz logo, theOpel Kadett. Over the years, however, customers became more demanding as their prosperity increased.

Opel Kadett D 1979

In the second half of the twentieth century the small Opel Kadett became bigger and more powerful, approaching the medium car class with the arrival of each new version. A space was thus created underneath the classic entrance model of the house in Rüsselsheim.

It was time for one new car compact in size, it was time for the Opel Corsa.

The Opel Corsa has been on the market since 1982

The new little German went off the production line for the first time in the autumn of 1982 in the new factory in Zaragoza and immediately embarked on the path that led to it becoming a great success for Opel.

Opel Corsa from 1982 to 1993

The Corsa A was distinguished by the compact proportions, being only 3.62 meters long. It had very marked and flared wheel arches like those of a rally carand an exceptionally low drag coefficient (0.36), probably a record for its class. Erhard Schnellhead of design, had created a small sporty with clear and lively lines, which was particularly aimed at ‘the man of the house’.

Opel Corsa A first generation 1983

A special version was there 100 HP Corsa GSiand in the range there was also an engine diesel. The popular model was added to the two-door in 1985 5 doors. The Corsa A was a hugely popular and hugely successful car with 3.1 million units sold.

Opel Corsa from 1993 to 2000

Despite the success of Race number 1, a Rüsselsheim it was decided to target women with the next model. The legendary designer Opel Hideo Kodama went to work and created a Corsa with much more lines rounded and soft, with charming large, round headlights that perfectly matched the car’s graceful and youthful appearance. The Corsa B was lengthened by ten centimeters and the cockpit was a lot more spacious.

The new model also brought safety equipment to the segment previously reserved for higher-class cars, such as the i brakes with ABSthe side impact protectors he front airbags. In some markets, next to the three-door, there were the five-door and versions station wagon And pick-up.

Opel Corsa B second generation 1993

Petrol engines were already equipped with fuel injection and catalytic converters, while the GSi boasted 16 valves and the diesel He had become turbocharged. The second Corsa recorded sales in excess of four million units.

Opel Corsa from 2000 to 2006

Winning team does not change. Therefore it was still Hideo Kodama to receive the task of designing the Stroke C, with a consciously oriented style to that of the hugely popular previous model. The new Corsa grew ten centimeters in length, and was characterized by the widening of the carriageway and the lengthening of the wheelbasewhich considerably increased the internal habitability.

Opel Corsa C third generation 2000

For the first time the bodywork was completely galvanized. Sophisticated ECOTEC engines four petrol valves and the new ones turbodiesel engines direct injection provided all the necessary power, low fuel consumption and reduced emissions – in fact, all versions were already up to standard Euro 4. The Corsa C has been chosen by as many as 2.5 million motorists.

Opel Corsa from 2006 to 2014

From now on the three and five door versions go their separate ways: Three-door ride has a personal style from coupe and sporty, just like the original Corsa A. The five-door version becomes one familiar very spacious.

The Corsa D remains below the threshold of four meters in length, having grown to exactly 3,999 meters. Thanks to technology Opel ecoFLEXthe Corsa is equipped with technology Start / Stop for fuel economy and very efficient engines.

Opel Corsa D fourth generation 2006

The version 1.3 CDTI ecoFLEX it only consumes 3.3 l / 100 km in the mixed cycle, which equate to CO2 emissions of only 88 g / km. In 2011, Opel launched a “Extreme” racethe 155 kW (210 hp) OPC “Nürburgring Edition” which could be pushed up to 230 km / h. In total, the fourth generation of the Corsa exceeded 2.9 million units sold.

Opel Corsa from 2014 to 2019

In keeping with tradition, the Corsa E was also very successful, with approx 1.2 million units sold until today. The star among the smallest exceeds the threshold of four meters for the first time, reaching a length of 4.02 meters.

Features include heated steering wheel, seat heating and automatic climate control, alongside front camera with safety distance indicator, the road sign recognition system and the lane keeping system.

Opel Corsa E fifth generation 2014

The fifth generation of the Opel Corsa is connected thanks to IntelliLink infotainment systems compatible with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto with 7-inch color touch screen. Initially the sports model at the top of the range is the Corsa OPC 152 kW (207 hp) and then came the Corsa GSi with 110 kW (150 hp).

Opel Corsa from 2019 also electric

With the sixth generation, Opel enters the future of electric mobility. The latest generation of the little German, which will have its world premiere at this year’s Frankfurt International Motor Show, is also available for the first time in electric version battery-powered for everyone. A real innovation are the headlights active front IntelliLux LED matrix that do not dazzle other drivers and that Opel brings to the small segment for the first time.

Opel Corsa-e electric 2019

The car is also equipped with numerous state-of-the-art driver assistance systems, such as Crash Alert with Automatic emergency braking and Pedestrian recognition and the Radar-based active cruise control. The 2019 Opel Corsa is 4.06 meters long and features five comfortable seats. The roof line resembles that of a coupe and is 48 millimeters lower than the previous version, without any reduction in internal height.

The driver’s seating position is 28 millimeters lower. The lowering of the center of gravity favors easy handling and driving performance.

PHOTO history Opel Corsa compared

