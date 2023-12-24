Small but with big muscles. One of the strong points of the new Opel Corsa is the long list of hi-tech equipment it is equipped with, a list that starts with adaptive cruise control and goes very far. The system just mentioned automatically adapts the distance between the car and the car in front, decelerating or accelerating based on the distance selected by the driver. If the car in front accelerates, the Opel Corsa increases its pace up to the maximum speed selected by the driver, automatically maintaining a safe distance. If, however, the car in front decelerates, the Corsa also slows down, and in the versions equipped with automatic transmission, if necessary, it comes to a complete stop.

toActive lane positioning

Not least is the active lane positioning system, which in combination with the adaptive cruise control system keeps the car precisely in the center of the lane. This way, the driver only needs to control the steering wheel with a light touch. If, however, he takes his hands off the crown, the alarm warning is immediately triggered, which reawakens his attention. In this regard, the system recognizes signs of potential driver fatigue by monitoring driving behavior and journey duration and warning him to take a break via variable acoustic and visual signals on three levels.

Side blind spot alert

Another very useful device is the side blind spot alert, which uses ultrasonic sensors in the front and rear bumpers to warn the driver of the presence of moving objects in the side and rear blind spots of the car. A warning symbol lights up in the corresponding exterior rear-view mirror, thus allowing you to postpone any lane changes, avoiding the risk of an accident. Then there is extended traffic sign recognition, which recognizes speed limit signs and other road information on signs, showing it in the driver info centre.

Automatic emergency braking

But that is not all. The Opel Corsa is also equipped with a camera- and radar-based automatic emergency braking system that works at speeds between 5 and 85 km/h. “If a car or a pedestrian approaches too quickly – the German technicians clarify – the system emits an acoustic signal and displays a message in the driver info centre. If a collision is imminent, the braking system prepares and, if necessary, activates emergency braking to avoid the potential collision or, at higher speeds, to minimize its effects.” Three other devices deserve to be highlighted: the parking pilot which, when reversing, measures the distance from potential obstacles and signals possible collisions through audiovisual warnings; The flank guard, which signals via audiovisual warnings if the side of the car could touch or hit an object during low-speed manoeuvres. Finally, the high-resolution panoramic rear camera, capable of offering visibility of up to 180 degrees, also allowing the driver to see traffic approaching from both the right and left.