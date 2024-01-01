The road test of the restyling of the Opel Corsa Electric, the electric version of the B-segment of the Russelsheim brand, protagonist of our preview test drive. Many small innovations for the famous model of the Lightning brand which in its EV variant adds stylistic and technological tweaks.

How design changes

In fact, the Opel Vizor arrives, with the new front that now also features LED matrix headlights on the top of the range. The front air intakes are larger and the wheels with aerodynamic design are also new. At the rear, the “Corsa” lettering appears on the tailgate. In the passenger compartment, new 10″ infotainment system display with fewer buttons and new layout with widgets and scrolling menus. The lever for selecting driving modes disappears, with a more modern selector in its place.

The new Opel Corsa Electric engine

The biggest news, however, is the new engine of the Opel Corsa Elettrica, a synchronous engine with 156 HP and 260 Nm of torque, combined with the new 51 kWh battery which guarantees a range of up to 406 km. Fast charging up to 100 kW allows you to recover from 20 to 80% in 30 minutes. The price of the new Opel Corsa Electric starts from 36,500 euros.