The Opel Corsa Electric is renewed, with the electric version of the German B segment which, like the rest of the Lightning model range, has been the protagonist of a restyling which introduces various stylistic and technical innovations on the car. After previewing it, here are 5 things to know about the new Opel Corsa Electric.

1. The Opel Vizor arrives on the Corsa

In fact, the Opel Vizor stands out at the front, the black mask that characterizes the grille of the new models of the German Stellantis brand, in which the logo is integrated. The Vizor then ideally combines the optical groups which on the top of the range are LED matrix.

2. Aesthetic innovations

Also new are the air intakes in the lower part of the bumper, which are now larger in size. At the rear, the Corsa lettering stands out and has been positioned in full on the tailgate. The dimensions do not change while the aerodynamic design wheels for the Opel Corsa Electric and the graphite gray color of the bodywork are new.

3. A new digital dashboard for the Opel Corsa

Also Inside the cockpit there were no upheavals, with the environment maintaining the simplicity and sobriety that contributed to the success of the Opel Corsa. However, there are new features, starting from the double 10'' screen for the instrument panel and infotainment system which now adopts the new Snapdragon Cockpit software and allows Over-The-Air updates. The presence of widgets allows you to better organize the layout and the most modern setting.

4. New engine

The restyling of the new Opel Corsa Electric is here the new 156 HP powertrain and 260 Nm. Thanks to the electric boost, the battery-powered restyling of the German B-segment is able to cover the 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds.

5. A battery to go further

On the German brand's B-segment compact car we find the new 51 kWh battery which has a greater capacity than in the past, thus guaranteeing a declared autonomy of up to 406 km compared to approximately 350 km of the previous version. For what concerns charging timesOpel Corsa Electric is compatible with infrastructures up to 100 kW in direct current, to recover from 20 to 80% in 30 minutes and in alternating current it uses the 7.4 kW on-board charger or the optional 11 kW one.