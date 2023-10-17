After the presentation at the 2023 Iaa Munich Motor Show, the new generation of the German city car is ready to debut on the market. Forty years later this model is renewed in design, infotainment and engines, with electric and hybrid versions alongside the petrol version

It starts from a solid base, represented by the beyond 14 million copies sold in forty years, the new generation of Opel Corsa presented in May and exhibited, together with the Experimental and the Astra Sports Tourer Electric, at Iaa Monaco Motor Show 2023. There are many new features in the external design, starting from Vizor clearly visible at the front and in an even more refined front part, inside the passenger compartment, with a significant update to the infotainment and connectivity tools, and under the bonnet of a model available with a thermal, electric And hybrid (the 48 V mild hybrid version is also on the way: this is the first time for a model produced and marketed by the German company). It is no coincidence that in the Rüsselsheim headquarters, particular attention is paid to the debut on the market – in a completely renewed guise, after a specific restyling – of a car called upon to accompany the brand towardscomplete electrificationas foreseen by the company strategy.

electric future for Europe — "We are living in a period of profound changes – he underlined Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel, on the sidelines of the presentation of the new Corsa (which will be produced in Zaragoza, Spain) – After the global Covid-19 pandemic, there were energy problems, inflation and today the world is less stable also on the political front. For our company, the transformation and the transition towards electric mobility represents an opportunity in a moment of great instability". Despite the global difficulties announced during the meeting with the press, the German company of the Stellantis group seems to have the clear ideas on the medium and long-term future. "By the end of 2024 all our models will also have a draft version – underlined Huettl -, while starting from 2025 all new Opel models will be available only with electric motors. We know that in some markets, such as Italy and Spain, vehicle electrification is not yet as developed as in Northern European countries, where in some cases market shares have reached 16% of sales and are growing , but we are convinced that the future in the Old Continent is battery-powered."

engines and prices — In Italy the new Opel Corsa is ready to debut on the market, in its standard version, with a list price starting from 19,450 euros (turnkey) of the 1.2 with naturally aspirated engine 75 HP to get to 36,500 of electricity from 136 HP. As regards the 1.2 petrol mild hybrid engine, two options are available, both from 100 HPrespectively with six-speed manual gearbox (20,750 euros) and with eight-speed automatic transmission (22,250 euros). The range is completed with versions Gsavailable with a 1.2 naturally aspirated petrol engine 75 HP (list price is 20,950 euros), 1.2 petrol mild hybrid from 100 HP (in two versions, with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, starting from 22,250 euros) or electric. As for the engines full electric the main novelty is represented by the Long Range and by the new engine capable of delivering 156 HPin the face of amaximum range of 405 kilometres. The list price is 38,650 euros keys in hand. Alternatively, the from variant remains available 136 HP which guarantees a maximum autonomy of 357 kilometers in the WLTP cycle (37,500 euros). For the version Ultimatepowered by a 1.2 mild hybrid petrol engine capable of delivering 100 HPfinally, they are needed 25,250 euros.

infotainment and safety systems — In addition to a 10″ screen on the central dashboard, the e-toggle gearbox, the three driving modes (Normal, Echo And Sport) and the possibility of connecting more than one smartphone wirelessly, via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, to the Multimedia infotainment system, the car also features fourteen LED elements, seven per side, and camera and radar-based driver assistance systems. Among the on-board equipment we note the presence of theExtended Traffic Sign Recognitionthe system that acquires road information and displays it in the Driver Info Centre, ofActive Lane Positioning which, in synergy with Adaptive Cruise Control, keeps the car in the center of the lane, and Side Blind Spot Alert based on ultrasonic sensors in the front and rear bumpers to warn the driver of the presence of moving objects in the corners side and rear blinds of the car. The new Opel Corsa is also equipped with the system Forward Collision Alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, a drowsiness detection system and Parking Pilot (standard at the rear) which measures the distance to potential obstacles and warns of possible collisions with audio-visual warnings.