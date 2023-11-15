Opel launched the updated version of the light commercial vehicle Opel Combo, characterized by a renewed design and cutting-edge technologies. In fact, for the first time the van has headlights Intelli-Lux LED Matrix Lighta digital dashboard and is available in one version electrictogether with those with engines petrol and diesel; It also includes automatic transmission options and multiple seating configurations.

New Opel Combo van

The new Opel van maintains the same load capacity as the old model, regardless of the engine, up to 4.4 cubic meters of loading volume. Furthermore the payload is 780 kgwhile the towing capacity is 750km (for all specifications on versions and load capacity Click here).

New Opel Combo electric van

Outside the new Combo presents significant changes especially in the front design, incorporating theOpel Vizor, a distinctive element of the new Rüsselsheim cars. The Opel Vizor extends across the front of the vehicle, highlighting the brand logo, the Blitz and the typical front light signature given by the innovative Intelli-Lux LED Matrix Light headlights.

New Opel Combo Sliding side door 3/4 rear combo Light signature front headlights Folding seat for transporting crates Transport of long objects Cockpit dashboard Cargo loading capacity Combo electric van range New Opel Combo

Matrix lights automatically adjust with 14 LEDs to adapt to driving outside the city. These headlights continuously adapt to adjust the length and direction of the light beam.

Cockpit and technology on board

The Opel Combo has improved the cabin to promote greater ease of use. It features new infotainment systems with one 10 inch color touch screenusing the platform Snapdragon Cockpit by Qualcomm Technologies to enhance the graphics and multimedia capabilities of the on-board computer.

The dashboard is totally digital, with a 10″ central display

It is compatible with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto and has a docking station for smartphonesturning your mobile device into a vehicle infotainment control panel.

The electric version, Opel Combo Electric, has paddle behind the steering wheel that allow the driver to select three levels of recovery for the regenerative braking system. Also on the Opel van there are video cameras rear and sides of the system Dynamic Surround Visionwhich transmit images to the digital rearview mirror for safer maneuvering.

Bulkhead that allows the transport of long objects

Also among the technological features, the new Combo is equipped with a total of 18 driving assistance systems, included Intelligent Speed ​​Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Advanced Emergency Braking And Driver Attention AlertWith the’Adaptive Cruise Control available as an option.

Opel Combo electric, battery and autonomy

The top version of the new Opel Combo van is that electricequipped with a 50 kWh battery which powers an electric motor from 100 kW/136 hp and 270 Nm of couple. The declared autonomy is 330 km, 50 km more than the previous model. This increase is made possible by an evolution in the electric propulsion system.

The range of the electric van is 330 km

The vehicle also includes a heat pump efficient to maintain battery life in low temperature conditions. The latter can be recharged up to 80% of capacity in approximately 30 minutes using a charger from 7.4 kW on board (optional 11 kW) at a refueling station in 100 kW direct current.

Photo new Opel Combo

Read also,

👉 All the news on commercial vehicles VANS

👉 Electric vans

👉 Trucks, trucks and trucks

👉 What are the best-selling vans in Italy? TOP TEN sales data

👉 What are electric vans

👉 How an electric motor is made

👉 What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

👉 COMBO LIFE price list 👉 Used COMBO ads

👉 What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK