Orders open for Opel Combo Electric on the Italian market. The new 100% electric multispace vehicle from the German car manufacturer has a price list that it starts from 36,150 euros: the Opel Vizor, Intelli-Lux LED Matrix Light headlights (appearing for the first time in the history of the Opel Combo), an intuitive multimedia infotainment system with 10″ color touch screen and wireless smartphone connection are just some of the strong points of this vehicle.

The new Opel Combo Electric

Which obviously makes fully electric motorization its own beating heart: the new Opel Combo Electric is indeed powered by electric motor with 100 kW (136 HP) and 270 Nm of torqueand is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 135 km/h. Depending on their personal preferences, drivers can choose between Eco, Normal and Power driving modes, while the new regenerative braking system can be adjusted in three levels of recuperation via the paddles behind the steering wheel.

Up to 346 km of autonomy

Reload chapter. With the 11 kW on-board charger (optional for 400 euros), the battery, which when fully charged guarantees approximately 346 km of autonomycan be quickly powered with alternating current: its energy can be restored to 80% in around 30 minutes at a 100 kW DC fast charging station. In addition to zero-emission driving, the new Combo Electric stands out for its maximum flexibility with up to 7 seats and plenty of space: just think of what the Opel electric multispace offers up to 4,000 litres up to the roof and with the front passenger seat folded down to load volume.

Open orders

“Shuttle services, outdoor enthusiasts and families can now put in order the new generation of their mobile all-rounder: the new Opel Combo Electric – declared Federico Scopelliti, Head of Opel in Italy – The best technologies, a fully electric drive and zero local emissions, combined with plenty of space, make the flexible multispace a companion modern, comfortable and sustainable. And with its sharp design, which includes the Opel Vizor front end, the new Opel Combo is an eye-catcher in everyday life and at holiday destinations.”