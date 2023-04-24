Fans of classic Opel models will benefit from three new virtual thematic itineraries to discover the cars that made the history of the Blitz brand. In fact, Opel’s Classic division has inaugurated the three new thematic areas entitled “Concepts and studies”, “Grand touring cars” and “The fabulous 60s”, which complete the overview already made up of “Alternative transmissions”, rally”, “The Roaring 20s”, “Mobility for Millions” and “160 Years of Opel”.

“Crazy” concepts and studies

The thematic itinerary “Concept and studies” allows the visitor to immerse himself in the rediscovery of futuristic projectsinnovative and which Opel defines as “sometimes a little crazy”: in this sense, the presence of an accurate replica of the Kadett two-seater from 1938, the study of Experimental GT which caused a great stir at the IAA in 1965 and which was in fact the first concept built by a German manufacturer, the Astra OPC Xtreme from 444 HP equipped with carbon bodywork and gullwing doors, and the GTX Experimental.

From granturismo to the 60s

We then move on to the virtual experience “Touring cars”, a thematic area in which Opel Classic exhibits the Rekord C “Black Widow” and the Kadett GSi 16V DTMwhich have thrilled enthusiasts on the track since 1989, or even the Astra V8 Coupe, which took part in the German Touring Car Masters and immediately took second place. Finally, space for “The fabulous 60s”: the name says it all, with models on display of the caliber of Record P2 Coupe of 1962, jokingly nicknamed the “racing boot” for its short roof and long rear, the Diplomat V8 Coupe of 1965, so exclusive that only 347 examples were made until 1967, and the Record Bknown worldwide for the pioneering “CIH” engine.

Discovering history

“Opel has always combined innovation and tradition to develop cars characterized by advanced technologies and, at the same time, capable of arousing emotions – commented Leif Rohwedder, Director of Opel Classic – With i three new virtual routes, visitors can now immerse themselves even deeper into the world of Opel. In this way, they will be able to learn many interesting facts or even some well-kept ‘secrets’ about studies, sports cars and classic cars that have become real icons”.