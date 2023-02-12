“Our new brand identity shows what Opel stands for, especially in Italy. Linear design, no useless frills, pursuit of simplicity.” With these words Florian Huettl, CEO of the Casa del Fulmine began his visit to the brand salon inside the Stellantis&You dealer in via Gattamelata in Milan. The CEO of the German brand visited the showroom in the Lombard capital, where the new brand identity was set up which will also accompany Opel sales.

This change moves perfectly with the long tradition of the house of the Blitz, made of 160 years of innovations which made it accessible to a wide range of customers. The great renewal of Opel it is evident through the many models that have received great appreciation from the experts and the public. Now this attention is also reinforced in the interaction between customer and brand, to offer a purer and more exciting experience.

To thus celebrate the new Milan show, Opel CEO Florian Huettl paid a visit to take a closer look at the changes at this store: “Opel is even more attractive and welcoming to its customers and pushes towards the future, obviously electric!” With the new showroom, Opel completes its renewal: after the launch of the new range with products also in an electric version, such as the Opel Mokka Electric and soon the Opel Astra Electric, it is now intervening on the customer’s shopping experience, which will find a modern and captivating environment .