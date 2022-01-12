Two new special series arrive Opel named Blitz Edition MY22 and offers on Race And Crossland. Both are bought alone online, in the section ‘Buy online’ of the Opel site, where you can also book the test drive before purchase.

Opel Corsa and Crossland Blitz Edition, features

The Opel Corsa Blitz Edition MY22 special edition is available for petrol engines 1.2 from 75 And 100 hp, diesel 1.5 100 HP and for the motorization electric from 100 kW / 136 HP. Among the standard equipment is added the Parking Pack, complete with rear sensors and 180 ° rear view camera as well as many other equipment.

On the electric there is also the three-phase on-board charger, to recharge the battery faster from public columns.

Opel Corsa-e electric Blitz Edition

Opel Crossland Blitz Edition MY22 it is available in versions with motors petrol 1.2 from 83 and 110 hp And diesel 1.5 110 hp.

In this case the equipment includes, among others, the Rear View Camera Pack for rear view from the camera, with an overall final advantage equal to 1,420 euros.

Opel Blitz Edition buy online, how it works

Another interesting aspect of the Opel Blitz Edition special edition concerns its availability exclusively through online purchase. Are sufficient 4 steps, to reserve your own Opel Corsa, Opel Corsa-e or Opel Crossland Blitz Edition. From the website it is also possible book a test drive, choosing the most comfortable dealership, from the list that appears after entering your city or post code.

Once you have configured the favorite model on the basis of individual preferences, an initial indication is immediately provided regarding the expected delivery period of the vehicle.

Opel Crossland Blitz Edition

The economic aspect provides for the activation of a financing with ‘Opel choice’. The monthly payment is immediately displayed, still allowing the immediate personalization of the loan based on individual needs. This mode of purchase also opens the door to further economic advantages, such as free RCA insurance for 12 months.

At any time, up to the delivery of the vehicle, you have the option of undo your order freely, without reason e without penalty. A reassuring circumstance, which is added to the exclusive formula ‘Love it or return it’ by Opel, which allows you to return the vehicle within 90 days (or before having traveled 3,000 km) from the date of registration.

Opel Blitz Edition special series available only online

At this point, it is enough to pour 500 euros online as a deposit confirmation, to proceed with the booking of the car. The purchase yes will complete in dealership.

Opel Blitz Edition special series prices

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 Opel Corsa-e electric, features, range

👉 Opel Corsa electric how to recharge the battery

👉 Test Opel Crossland 1.2 turbo petrol EAT6

👉 Opel Crossland, as it is, features

👉 Opel Crossland prices, versions and equipment

👉 OPEL price list 👉 Ads used OPEL

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK