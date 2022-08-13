Almost 200 teams from 9 nations take part in the revival of the ’72 Olympia Rally, present with legendary rally cars and many other historic vehicles. Among all the protagonists participating in the event there is also Walter Rohrltwo-time world champion who at the age of 75 completed the day leg from Cologne to Speyer in two Opel-branded models.

The German car manufacturer itself tells the story of the historic driver’s day: “Yesterday morning Röhrl started the test in Cologne on the Opel Kadett GT / E Coupé. After his lunch break in Pferdsfeld, he switched to driving the Opel Ascona 400 of 1982, a car with which he celebrated numerous successes, especially the victory of the Monte Carlo Rally in 1982. Röhrl drove the car, always with perfect style, to the Technical Museum in Spira, where the test ended ” .

But it wasn’t just these Opel models that took part in the revival. A 44 kW / 60 HP Olympia 1100 SR from 1967, as well as the legendary Rallye Kadett driven in the 1970s by Swedish rally ace Anders Kulläng and co-driver Bruno Berglund, also captured the public’s attention. Past yes, but also present and future for Opel, which closed its line-up at the event with the new one Astra plug-in hybrid, used as the vehicle of the organization until the end of the rally scheduled for today: the latest generation of the hugely successful German compact is distinguished by the Opel Vizor, the digital Pure Panel and the presence of top technologies. Recall that this car is capable of generating a system power of 133 kW / 180 hp and 360 Nm of maximum torque. In purely electric mode, it can travel up to 60 km with zero local emissions.