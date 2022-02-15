Together with the new generation of Opel Astra 5 doors the station wagon version also arrives Sports Toureravailable in two versions plug-in hybrid since the beginning of sales. In addition to electric drive, the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer will be available with engines petrol and diesel. The power goes from 81 kW (110 PS) to 96 kW (130 PS) in the petrol and diesel versions and arrives at 165 kW (225 PS) of system power in the plug-in hybrid versions.

The six-speed gearbox is available as standard in conjunction with petrol and diesel engines and the eight-speed automatic transmission (electrified on the plug-in hybrid versions) is an option on the more powerful engines.

New Opel Astra Sports Tourer, dimensions and characteristics

Opel Astra Sports Tourer stands out for its true station wagon dimensions: measure 4,642 x 1,860 x 1,480mm (length x width x height) and can count on a loading sill height of approx 600 mm.

Despite the extended wheelbase, the new Astra Sports Tourer is 60 mm shorter than the old model

Despite the pitch of 2,732 mmsignificantly longer (+ 70 mm) than the previous model, and higher than 57 mm against the new Opel Astra 5-door, the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer is shorter than 60 mm compared to the model it replaces, thanks to a particularly reduced front overhang.

New Opel Astra Sports Tourer trunk station wagon

The trunk of the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer offers a volume greater than 608 liters with the rear seats in place and reaches well 1,634 l with the rear seats folded down. When the separately folding rear seats (standard in 40:20:40 configuration) are folded down, the loading floor is completely flat.

Even with the lithium-ion battery positioned under the floor, the plug-in hybrid versions retain a more than respectable load volume, equal to 548 l and 1,574 l.

Rear view of the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer

The luggage compartment volume of the versions with heat engine can be optimized thanks to the system “Intelli-Space” offered as an option. The movable loading surface can be easily moved with one hand from the high to the low position, or arranged in one hand 45 degree angle. Furthermore, for even greater convenience, the retractable parcel shelf can be stored when the moving floor is in the high or low position, unlike the competition which allows you to do so only when the loading floor is in the upper position.

With the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer equipped with the system “Intelli-Space” it also becomes easier to manage the situation if you find yourself with a flat tire. Tire repair and first aid kits are crammed into clever compartments under the cargo floor that can be accessed from the trunk or rear passenger seating area.

The trunk reaches 1,634 l with the rear seats folded down

Thus it becomes possible reach kits without having to remove everything that is loaded in the trunk. Obviously, the tailgate opens and closes automatically with a movement of the foot under the rear bumper.

New Opel Astra Sports Tourer exterior features

Together with its 5-door sister, the elegant new Opel Astra Sports Tourer is the first Opel station wagon that interprets the stylistic philosophy ‘bold and pure’.

The Opel Vizor, the new face of the brand, follows the compass Opel where the vertical and horizontal axes (the crease on the hood and the wing graphics of the daytime running lights) intersect with the Blitz Opel logo in the center. Stretched across the front, the Vizor integrates technologies such as adaptive headlights Intelli-Lux LED Pixel and the front camera.

Opel Vizor the face of the new Astra Sports Tourer

At the rear the Opel compass is repeated with the Blitz mounted in the center, the top mounted brake light and vertically aligned and the taillights particularly slim.

New Opel Astra Sports Tourer cockpit, how is it inside?

A big step forward has also been made in the interior. The Pure Panel it’s completely digital. Passengers can use the new Opel Astra Station Tourer thanks to the extra wide touch screenjust like a smartphone.

Fundamental systems such as the air conditioning they can still be controlled with physical switches and buttons. You don’t even need cables, as the new generation of multimedia infotainment and connectivity systems can be connected in wireless mode to Apple CarPlay And Android Auto through compatible smartphones.

Opel Astra Sports Tourer Pure Panel dashboard

The front seats are certified by the experts of AGR also against back pain in the car and are distinguished by the high number of adjustments, from the electric inclination of the backrest to lumbar support electro-pneumatic. In the version in Nappa leather, they also offer the functions of ventilation and massage on the driver’s side, and heating of the rear and front seats.

Opel Astra Sports Tourer petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid

The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer is available with engines from launch 1.2 petrol 110 and 130 hp and 1.5 diesel 130 HP diesel. The German station wagon is also a plug-in hybrid, with 180 and 225 hp.

Technology on board the Opel Astra Sports Tourer

The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer, like the 5-door, is characterized by a lot of technology. Among the numerous systems present, the latest evolution of the Intelli-Lux LED Pixel active lights with 168 LED elements that do not dazzle.

Elegant LED third brake light

Drivers are supported by the state-of-the-art assistance systems available as an option: from Head Up Display to the semi-automatic assistance system Intelli-Drive 2.0. The hand detection system on the steering wheel ensures that the driver is always attentive to driving.

Astra Sports Tourer price

The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer is available from 25,500 euros (all turnkey prices in Italy, excluding IPT). The plug-in hybrid version is available from 36,300 euros.

New photo Opel Astra Sports Tourer 2022

Video new Opel Astra 2022

Video new Opel Astra 2022

