The latest version of the Opel Astra, the Sports Tourer, it is finally available in Italy. The German car manufacturer has announced the official opening of orders, with turnkey prices starting from 25,500 euros in the thermal version and from 36,300 euros in the electrified one called Hybrid. However, the range of the German compact station wagon is not yet complete: next year the offer will expand with one new 100% electric version of the model, with which Opel will continue its offensive towards the complete decarbonisation of the range.

Returning to the current versions of the Astra Sports Tourer, both the thermal and the hybrid versions are distinguished by a series of elements that make it one of a kind: from the Intelli-Lux LED Pixel headlights with 168 LED elements to the Opel Vizor and the two-tone paint, through the fully digital Pure Panel to the ergonomic AGR seats and a load volume of up to 1,634 liters. Also interesting is the offer of a large number of driver assistance systems: in fact, as standard we find the accident alert with emergency braking, the alert in case of involuntary exceeding of the carriageway limits and the fatigue detection. Special mention for the plug-in hybrid version of the station wagon: thanks to a large battery, this variant can travel up to 60 kilometers in purely electric mode with zero emissions.

“With the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer, we are once again presenting an extraordinary compact station wagon, equipped with innovative digital technologies such as the driver’s seat. Pure Panel, otherwise present only on vehicles of a higher category. We also offer typical Opel features with plenty of room for passengers and luggage – commented Uwe Hochgeschurtz, CEO of Opel – The new Astra Sports Tourer has been offered as a plug-in hybrid version right from the start of sales, and in the not too distant future it will be followed by the battery electric version. In addition, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer is wonderful ”.