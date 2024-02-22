Opel expands its electrified offer in Italy. The German car manufacturer has in fact opened orders for the new one Astra Hybrid: available in both sedan and Sports Tourer versions, the model is equipped with a new 48V hybrid engine and a dual-clutch gearbox, but we'll get to the details shortly. Meanwhile, the price list: the new Opel Astra Hybrid can be ordered at a starting price from 31,900 euros.

New hybrid engine

We were talking about the presence of a new electrified powertrain, which enjoys the 48 volt hybrid technology: includes a lithium-ion battery that automatically recharges in specific driving conditions, a small 28 HP electric motor and the new 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine developed specifically for the hybrid application. The maximum power of the latter is around 136 HP, and is sent to the wheels via a new electrified dual clutch gearbox six-speed e-DCT6.

The work of the electric motor

We mentioned the presence of a small electric motor. Which has a very precise task, since it allows you to drive at low speed in 100% electric mode for a distance up to 1 kilometre, for example when maneuvering or at less than 30 km/h in traffic. Not only obviously: it also assists the petrol engine during acceleration, in fact, while during deceleration it replaces the petrol engine, which stops, and takes advantage of this to Reload the 48 Volt battery of the hybrid system via the regenerative braking system.