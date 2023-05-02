There is nothing more effective than using your past to reinforce your modern ideas. Opel first made a spicy GS / E model in 1970 – the Commodore – and has now figured out that that combination of letters could be useful for the latest crop of smooth plug-in hybrids. Starting with the Grandland GSe, formerly known as the Hybrid4, and this new Opel Astra GSe.

Where the Grandland (with which we will do a block next month) is still quite strong with a combined 300 hp, the Astra has to make do with 225 hp. So more GTI than R, if you put it along the VW bar. According to the same reasoning, we may once again look forward to a stronger über-Astra, but that is for later. Now we take this front-wheel drive for an inspired tour on empty Spanish roads.

We already know the powertrain

We can pretend it is all very new, but exactly this powertrain has of course been supplied for years in Peugeots, Citroëns, DSs and other Stellantisjes. That is the disadvantage of having 73 brands in your portfolio: it all starts to look a bit alike.

Fortunately, Opel has made the effort to give the Opel Astra GSe some fun in other ways, starting with the appearance. That front bumper looks a lot more imposing than standard, the roof is always black and the wheels are modeled on those of that cool Manta retro concept car from a while ago.

The interior of the Opel Astra GSe

Inside we see more black, some carbon-like strips and nice GSe seats, as usual with the seal of the German backbone association. The body is 10 millimeters lower to the ground and the chassis has been fitted with new springs and a pair of Koni dampers with Frequency Selective Damping. Those contain an extra valve that the oil, uh, well. They’re better is the bottom line.

The steering was also addressed: Opel promises a 9 percent faster steering response and more precision around the middle position. And there’s something arty called GSe Engine Sound Enhancement. All in all, a good list of adjustments to take this Astra from vanilla pod to mild chili pepper.

And it worked: the car holds itself nicely in check with strange cants and bumps in corners, the smooth steering is your friend and the four-cylinder and electric motor do not know too much, but certainly enough to get into it. There are very noticeable differences between the driving modes and although you can read the revs from a somewhat clumsy bar, there is at least a rev counter.

The disadvantages of the Astra GSe

The transmission is the weak point in the whole experience: it shifts a bit dragging, sometimes responds late to your commands and also has no fully manual mode, so you’re always pinballing against the brain of the car when you encounter a nice corner combination. the engine sound, enhancement or not, doesn’t sound very exciting either.

But none of these are huge stumbling blocks. Sporty-light was the goal, and that’s how this GSe feels from front to back. It can drive up to 64 kilometers electrically (although 45 kilometers is more realistic) and optionally charge with 7.4 instead of 3.7 kW – that should have been standard on this top version. As far as we are concerned, the Astra is the most beautiful mid-sized car from the Stellantis stable, and with this technology and this thickened appearance it only becomes more attractive.

Specifications of the Opel Astra GSe (2023)

engine

1,598 cc

four-cylinder turbo hybrid

225 hp @ 6,000 rpm

360 Nm @ 1,750 rpm

Drive

front wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds

top 235 km/h

Consumption (average)

1.1 l/100 km

25 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

4,374×1,860x

1,442 mm (lxwxh)

2,675mm (wheelbase)

1,703 kilograms

42 l (petrol)

352 / 1,268 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 49,499 (NL)

€47,433 (B)