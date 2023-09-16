Does everyone know what Stellantis is by now? (We earned an extra bitterbal with this joke on Friday afternoon.) The mega company, a merger of PSA and FCA and therefore mother of Fiat, Peugeot, Alfa, Citroën, Jeep and Opel, is working hard on the next generation of electric platforms.

We are talking about a technical basis in four sizes, good for a range of 500 kilometers in its smallest form and 800 kilometers in its largest form, with which they want to cover the entire car market. Greater energy density, lower costs – and then the long-awaited solid-state batteries will follow later this decade. But we are not there yet.

Stellantis’ strategy: repetition is the power of learning

At the moment, Stellantis’ approach mainly consists of frequently cutting and pasting one and the same drivetrain in various models from their colorful collection of brands. Well, the drivetrain has recently been updated, with a 20 hp stronger and more efficient electric motor and more kWhs in the same battery size.

However, it does make things a bit predictable. An electric Corsa is essentially the same as a Peugeot E-2008, DS 3, Jeep Avenger and Citroën ë-C4. News: from now on you can also add the Opel Astra Electric to that list.

The electric Opel Astra is thickly designed

The Astra Electric – not Astra-e, that naming was dropped as quickly as it was introduced – is always richly decorated with sporty bumpers, aerodynamic 18-inch wheels, a heat pump and an 11-kW three-phase charger. You can do it with him two tone order paint and Alcantara, and with two 10-inch screens and a large head-up display you don’t have to look outside for a moment (you should anyway).

The interior is so similar to that of the fuel version that there is even ‘Engine Start’ on the start button. We still don’t fully understand that prominent, centrally placed sunglasses holder, but oh well. There are of course plenty of driving aids, including a first for the Astra: Intelli-Drive 2.0, which semi-automatically changes lanes and can adjust the speed to the weather situation.

The drivetrain is the well-known e-motor on the front wheels with 156 hp and 270 Nm, combined with a 54 kWh battery that can fast charge with up to 100 kW. This means that the Astra is immediately behind in its price range – probably above 45 grand – because a Model 3 or EV6 does it more than twice as fast.

What is the range of the Opel Astra Electric?

It seems to be efficient: the WLTP range is 418 kilometers and during our test in and around Berlin we did not exceed 14 kWh/100 km in terms of consumption. The weight is also nice, which at 1,679 kilos is only slightly higher than that of the plug-in hybrid Astra. The luggage space is also similar and the seating position is pleasantly low for an EV.

With a fairly stiff suspension and a well-behaved understeer character, the Astra Electric is exactly what you expect: a Corsa Electric, but a bit larger. It is quite quiet, the sometimes slow operation is self-explanatory and the ambiance on board is pleasant, albeit a bit dark. The Sport mode brings full power, heavier steering and a sharper pedal, which makes everything nice and spicy.

The Astra Electric is also available as a station wagon

Opel has another trump card: the Opel Astra Electric is also available as a Sports Tourer, with a slightly longer wheelbase (nice for rear passengers, who may be a bit cramped here) and a luggage compartment of 516 to 1,553 liters. Maybe you’ll leave it to the fast-accelerating, fast-charging competition.

Specifications of the Opel Astra Electric (2023)

Engine

1 electric motor

156 hp

270 Nm

54 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h nb

top speed 170 km/h

Consumption (average)

14.8 kWh/100 km A label

Range (statement)

418 km (WLTP)

Loading time

nb at 11 kW

approx. 30 min. at 100 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,374×1,860x

1,441 mm (lxwxh)

2,675 mm (wheelbase)

1,679 kg

352 / 1,268 l (luggage)

Prices

€39,999(NL)

€39,190.20 (B)