The new Opel Astra Electric can now be ordered, the German car manufacturer itself announced, making it known that in Italy the price list starts from 39,900 euros. An important model for the Blitz brand, given that never before has any version of the Astra been completely electrified. In the WLTP cycle, the new Opel Astra Electric guarantees a range of approx 418 kilometers, compared to a total weight of the car which is around 1,679 kilograms.

Design, interior and engine

The external design of the new electric Astra is decisive and distinctive, thanks to the presence of some specific elements such as i special 18″ alloy wheels. Inside the passenger compartment we find the Pure Panel fully digital cockpit equipped with two 10″ displays and the multimedia infotainment system, which together guarantee high-level performance in terms of connectivity and entertainment. The new Opel Astra Electric is powered by an electric motor with 115 kW/156 HP of overall power and 270 Nm of maximum torque, for a top speed limited to 170 km/h. Three driving modes can be selected by the driver: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Battery and charging

Also take a look at the battery. His ability is to 54 kWh, and is made up of 102 cells housed in 17 modules. In terms of driving range, in terms of energy consumption the new Opel Astra Electric requires 14.8 kWh of electricity per 100 kilometres, also thanks to the standard heat pump air conditioning. Separate mention for the recharge: the maximum battery capacity can be restored to 80% in approximately 30 minutes at a 100 kW DC rapid charging station, alternatively the car is equipped as standard with an 11 kW three-phase on-board charger for the WallBox in home.

Inspirational model

“The latest generation Opel Astra has inspired experts and the public since its launch – commented Opel CEO Florian Huettl – With the new Opel Astra Electric, can be ordered immediately, we open the next chapter in the success story of our compact bestseller. For the first time, it will be fully electric, free of local emissions and, above all, suitable for everyday life. With Opel Astra Electric, electric mobility it is now even more tangible for many motorists.”