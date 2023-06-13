Special birthday for the Opel Astra and in particular with the Cabrio version which turns 30. Presented at the 1993 Geneva Motor Show, the variant with an openable canvas roof of the German model followed the example of the success enjoyed by the Kadett Cabrio by Bertone, produced in approximately 55,000 units from 1987 to 1992 at the Grugliasco plant, at gates of Turin, by the famous Italian coachbuilder.

Bertone puts his signature on it

Even the new Opel Astra-F was to be available in a cabriolet version obviously designed by Bertone himself. And so it happened. One could almost touch the sky with the Opel Astra-F Cabrio presented thirty years ago as a world premiere at the 1993 Geneva Motor Show and on sale from the end of September of the same year in Italy. All you had to do was press the button located between the front seats on the central tunnel to raise the top and… discover the third dimension. If it then cooled off or threatened rain, the electric mechanism similarly easily repositioned the soft top exactly in its place in the short space of just 15-20 seconds. Maneuvering was just as quick and simple in the Opel Astra Cabrio without electric control: one hand was enough to operate the soft top.

Touch the sky with one finger

The times when raising and lowering the soft top was an operation that required a certain effort were thus truly long gone. In the Opel Astra-F Cabrio you could really touch the sky with a finger. Only one caution was required: pull the handbrake before pressing the electric control button. In order to force users, for their greater personal safety, to carry out the maneuver only with the car completely stopped. On the other hand, when traveling with the top down, the three layers of which it was made ensured a high degree of rigidity and compactness of the whole and, consequently, that insulation from noise and heat which made it possible to use the Opel Astra-F Cabrio in every month of the year. In this regard, unlike other convertibles at the time, the Opel Astra-F Convertible was equipped with a glass rear window instead of plastic: a scratch-proof material that allowed the installation of a heated rear window.

That Italian touch on the Opel Astra Cabrio

These were just some of the consequences of technical progress and the long collaboration established in the open car sector between the German manufacturer and Carrozzeria Bertone of Grugliasco (Turin). «The designer knows how to imagine in his work the product that doesn’t exist yet» explained Nuccio Bertone thirty years ago «It responds in advance to trends in market taste which perhaps have not yet officially emerged, but which must be guessed. It glimpses before others what no research institute can ever guarantee». Thus was born a convertible with a classic look, comfortable for four people which, although it lacked the roll-bar typical of the previous Opel Kadett Cabrio, ensured maximum safety for its occupants.

Complete equipment

The standard equipment of the Cabrio version included the same integrated safety system that was the heritage of all Opel Astra-F and which included double steel bars inserted in the doors to protect against side impacts, front seat belt pretensioners and anti-slip seats. -slide. ABS and full-size driver’s side airbag were available on request. The road holding and handling of the Opel Astra-F Cabrio contributed to active safety, whose front McPherson strut suspension and compound torsion bar at the rear, although deriving from those of the corresponding 4-door sedan version, had special springs and calibrations. The arms, anti-roll bar and rear engine mount were attached to a separate subframe to better absorb noise, improve handling and ride comfort. The rear suspension had third generation wheel bearing assemblies with a double row of ball bearings. Bearings, hub, spindle and radial oil seal were combined in a single maintenance-free assembly.

Opel Astra Convertible in Italy

The version initially on sale in Italy was equipped with a lively 82 bhp (60 kW) 1.4-litre single-cam 4-cylinder with multi-point electronic injection. The retail price of Lire 29,370,000 (suggested turnkey) included power steering, front and rear electric windows, internally adjustable exterior mirrors, sports-type front seats, height-adjustable driver’s seat, split-fold rear seat, rear-view mirrors painted in the same color as the bodywork, two-tone horn and 185/60 R14 tyres.