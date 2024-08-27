Opel is continuing its management renewal by also expanding the Executive Board structure with a new management department. Vanessa Repp will be responsible for future product planning and development for the Opel and Vauxhall brands as Vice President Future Product from September 1, 2024. On the same day, Tobias Gubitz will assume the position of Senior Vice President Global Sales Opel and Vauxhall.

Huettl’s satisfaction

“We want to place even more emphasis on customer-centric product development – ​​this is reflected in the new structure of the Executive Board”said Opel CEO Florian Huettl. “With her technical expertise, her outstanding leadership qualities and her fresh perspective, Vanessa Repp is the ideal person for this task at a time when we are the first German automotive brand to offer every model fully electric without exception and to address new target groups.”

Vanessa Repp’s Career

Vanessa Repp has extensive experience in product portfolio development. As Head of Future Portfolio & Cross Carline, Repp took over responsibility for the brand’s long-term product planning in 2022. Repp began her career at Opel in the engineering department in 2015. Previously, she worked for the engineering service provider RLE Mobility GmbH & Co, where she was responsible for Opel projects, among other things, and studied industrial engineering with a focus on mechanical engineering at the Technical University of Darmstadt. “I am looking forward to actively shaping the future of the Opel and Vauxhall brands. Aware of the great responsibility of this task, I am confident that we will delight our existing and new customers with our future models,” Repp said.

Gublitz continues with Opel

Tobias Gubitz has been Senior Vice President Product & Pricing and a member of the Executive Board of Opel Automobile GmbH since 2022. He joined Opel as Director International Brand Strategy & Marketing Communications in April 2014. A successor for his current position will be appointed at a later date. “Customer centricity and proximity to our markets have always been my focus. In my new role, I am looking forward to continuing our model offensive together with our dealers and to sustainably expanding our business,” said Gubitz. He succeeds Christophe Mandon, whose new position within Stellantis will be announced shortly. “We would like to thank Christophe for his outstanding work, which has contributed significantly to the success of Opel and Vauxhall in 2023, and we wish him all the best in his new position,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl. Opel achieved strong growth of 15 percent in 2023 with 670,000 sales worldwide. The main drivers of this success were battery electric vehicles (+22 percent), light commercial vehicles (+26 percent) and international sales (+62 percent).