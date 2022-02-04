Year 1953. The era of Opel Olympia Rekord, the era of CarAVan begins. The launch of the first station wagon of the German brand represented an important step in the history of the Rüsselsheim-based brand, a success story that resulted in a real production boom: between 1953 and 1954 Opel built over 16,000 CarAVans, 10% of the total produced in sedan bodywork. The following year the numbers increased again, climbing to 20% which translated into 103,000 sedans and 21,000 CarAVans.

The German brand has not abandoned this solution since, always creating a version with this body for all generations of Rekord. The success continued with Kadett which definitively consecrated the CarAVans, reaching 50% shares in Germany. A key to this statement was customization and the ability to choose options suitable for families, such as the children’s sofa that could be mounted backwards inside the trunk. The name Caravan, however, kept too strong a reference to the world of camping and so Opel decided to adopt the term station wagon, especially in Italy where previously similar cars were identified with the name of station wagon or simply familiar. Name that, in 1992, was successfully taken up by Opel Astra whose station wagon version was the best-selling car of this type in Europe and for some years in Italy until the end of the decade.

The birth of the middle segment coincides in 1970 with that of Opel Ascona which included the Voyage, the luxury version of the station wagon with sides partially covered in wood. The new name was a clear indication of a future trend: the station wagon would no longer be a vehicle for dealers and maintenance technicians only. At the beginning of the 1970s only 20% of customers of these cars used them exclusively for private use, but by the beginning of the 1990s their percentage had exceeded 50%. Opel made sure that its station wagons – which from the Opel Ascona Voyage onwards have always included many luxury and sporty versions – adapted not only to tastes but also to the economic availability of customers. The Russelsheim SW began to set a trend and so in the 1980s came the Opel Omega Station Wagon 24V, equipped with a 3,000cc inline 6-cylinder with 204hp, while offering sports performance on a car previously identified only for families and traders. This trend was also resumed in the compact segment, when an Opel Astra station wagon with a 150hp 16-valve engine was launched in 1993, the most powerful station wagon in its class. In 2005 the sportivissima was launched Opel Vectra Station Wagon OPC, which was one of the most powerful front-wheel drive cars on the market at the time. Its 2,800 cc V-6 with 255 hp (188 kW) turbocharger. Its performance on the road was comparable to that of a GT.

In 2009, the German manufacturer wrote a new chapter in the history of station wagons. The new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer showed how the designers had succeeded in transferring the brilliant performance of the upper-middle class Opel to a station wagon. A few years later, the crossover Country Tourer with raised suspension was derived from this model, which was aimed at adventure lovers and was equipped with the best of the German manufacturer’s technology. Equipped with a BiTurbo turbodiesel, 8-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and technical elements and off-road design, it was the ideal choice for lovers of winter sports and the outdoors, but also for those who love to express their originality. The evolution path of station wagons is concretized today in Opel Astra Sports Tourerwhich will also be available in a plug-in hybrid version, thus representing the brand’s first electrified SW.