The debut of the new ones Grandland Hybrid4 and Insignia allowed Opel to push on the concept of hi-tech all-wheel drive. We are talking about state-of-the-art four-wheel drive systems that guarantee high safety in all conditions, including snow and ice: the top-of-the-range plug-in hybrid SUV is equipped with an innovative all-electric drive, while the sedan is also available in a station wagon version. is equipped with 4X4 traction with torque vectoring. Two solutions that are therefore ideal for facing the coldest season of the year.

As for the Opel Grandland Hybrid4, the electric unit of the plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of two electric motors positioned on the front and rear axles. The power of the front electric drive corresponds to 110 hp and that of the rear axle to 113 hp: the front electric motor transmits the power to the front wheels via the eight-speed electric automatic transmission, while the second electric motor and the differential are integrated in the rear axle. Among the four driving modes available to the driver, in addition to “Sport”, “Electric” and “Hybrid”, the “All-wheel drive” stands out, with which the best traction is guaranteed in any driving situation and on any terrain: the vehicle always travels with all-wheel drive and reaches up to 80 km / h in purely electric mode, while the heat engine comes into play if a wheel slips , if the driver pushes the car to the maximum, if the load increases or if the battery level decreases.

As for the Opel Insignia, however, the German sedan is equipped with the Twinster all-wheel drive, technically advanced, with a rear module that uses a double clutch instead of the traditional differential. In this way, the torque is sent independently to one or both rear wheels, while the torque vectoring function is active at any speed. In addition, when cornering, the upper torque goes to the outer rear wheel. In addition to this type of all-wheel drive, the FlexRide mechatronic active suspension which adapt shock absorbers and steering within fractions of a second and which also modify the characteristics of the accelerator and the shift points of the eight-speed automatic transmission.