Stellantis said she was optimistic about the future of Opel, which has suffered particularly in recent months from the difficulties associated with the supply chain and logistics in general. There are now no more doubts about the fact that the German car manufacturer will continue to operate as an independent brand and will not be incorporated in any way within Stellantis: the CEO of Opel Europe Uwe clearly reiterated this Hochgeschurtzwho also spoke to the German weekly Automobilwoche about the future of the company.

“I am happy with the brand and its range of products, there is a great development capacity – his words reported by Autonews – Latin America, Turkey and North Africa are good export markets for our models, but it is clear that the heart of our business is located in Europe“. The Opel number one then concentrated on the operations of both the Russelsheim headquarters and the brand’s other German plants: in both cases, the workers’ future is safe, calculating that the former is considered one of the most modern structures in the company while all other factories boast a constant workload. Hochgeschurtz concluded on Opel’s recent loss of market share: “We had customers and we had finished cars, we missed the go-between. Given the lack of drivers, the carrying capacity was limited. For this reason, we have offered the sales staff to come and collect the cars in our depots”.