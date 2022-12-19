It was 1912 when Opel launched the 5/12 HPone of the first examples of a car for everyone that the German company marketed in the world. “The people’s car that does everything reasonable that is asked of it: fast enough, safe to drive, very comfortable; it has affordable purchase and maintenance prices, low fuel consumption, very little tire wear, modest repairs and operating expenses; not last the ability to drive without the need for a driver“Opel said at the time, which means one hundred and ten years ago.

The Opel 5/12 HP of 1912 was characterized by a length of less than 3 and a half meters. Under the hood hid with an engine 4-cylinder in line of 1,261 cc with 12 HP at 1,800 rpm, which allowed it to easily exceed 50 km/h. Speaking of the engine, it was a block used by Opel on a model in the small range to which it had generally dedicated single-cylinder, twin-cylinder or bi-block engines. As for the size, given the overall length of the car, the 5/12 HP was the smallest model in the range of the German brand, a small car to all intents and purposes that today would have no future given the trend of the segment . The brochure above clearly spoke of affordable prices: the price list of the 5/12 HP was between 4,000 and 5,200 Marks, or about a quarter of a larger Opel 28/70 HP which cost something like 15-17,000 Marks.

To celebrate the century and more of the history of the 5/12 HP, Opel has decided to tell a curiosity very interesting about this car: “In the summer season it was necessary to wet the wooden wheels even before tackling a short route, otherwise they would first have emitted a sinister squeak and then would go to pieces due to the natural propensity of the material employed to shrink in dry weather and then resume its natural size with humidity”.