The group of oil countries decided this Sunday not to modify its production target, while oil markets assess the impact of the economic slowdown in China and the cap imposed by the G7 and the European Union on Russian oil prices.

An expected decision. The OPEC oil countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and allied producers, including Russia, have not modified their oil production targets for the world economy, this amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia, which could withdraw significant amounts of oil from the market.

At a meeting of ministers on Sunday, just a day before the planned start of two measures aimed at affecting Russia’s oil revenues in response to its invasion of Ukraine, it was still unclear how much Russian oil the measures could remove from the world market. , although there are fears that it would reduce supply and drive up prices.

The action is a European Union boycott of most Russian oil and a $60-a-barrel cap on Russian exports imposed by the EU and the Group of Seven, G7.

Since the start of the invasion in the Ukraine, Russia, the world’s second largest oil producer, has been able to redirect much of its old shipments to Europe to clients such as India, China and Turkey.

Oil is trading lower on fears that coronavirus outbreaks and China’s tight restrictions will cut demand for fuel in one of the world’s biggest economies. Concern about the recession in the United States and Europe also makes investors think of a lower demand for gasoline and other fuels made from crude oil.

This uncertainty is precisely the reason that OPEC+ gave in October to cut production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, a cut that they reaffirmed today and that would extend until the end of 2023. Analysts predict that the drop in production actually less than the full amount on the market, as OPEC+ members are unable to meet all of their production quotas since cuts made during the pandemic in 2020.

A general view of the ISAB plant, the Lukoil-owned oil refinery in Sicily, likely to be affected by the Russian maritime oil embargo due to come into effect in December, in Priolo, Italy, on October 27, 2022. © Antonio Parrinello / Reuters

The OPEC+ statement rejected criticism of the October decision in light of the recent weakness in oil prices, arguing that this cut had “retrospectively recognized by market participants as the necessary and correct course of action to stabilize world oil markets.

For its part, the White House, which is pushing for more oil supplies to lower gasoline costs, called the cut “shortsighted” at the time, saying the alliance was “aligning itself with Russia.”

Prices fall amid sanctions

With the global economy in full slowdown, oil prices are beginning to fall and the international benchmark Brent barrel closed at $85.42 on Friday, compared to $98 a month ago. A relief for drivers around the world, especially for Americans who in recent days have paid up to $3.41 per gallon, according to the federation of auto clubs, AAA.

The United States, Europe and other allies are seeking to punish Russia for the war in Ukraine, but are tasked with preventing a sudden loss of Russian crude that could send oil and gasoline prices soaring again.

For this reason, the G-7 price cap allows shipping and insurance companies to transport Russian oil to non-Western countries below that threshold, taking into account that most of the world’s tanker fleet is covered. by G-7 or EU insurers.

The $60 a barrel cap is almost at the same price as Russian oil, meaning Moscow could continue to sell while rejecting Western sanction. It should be taken into account that winter is when the use of oil decreases, partly because there are fewer people driving.

Alexander Novak, Russia’s deputy prime minister, said Russia would rather cut output than supply oil under the price cap, saying the cap may affect other producers as well.

“If Russia ends up pumping out more oil than a million barrels a day, the world will start to have oil shortages and it will have to make up for it somewhere, whether it’s with OPEC or not,” said Jacques Rousseau, managing director of Clearview Energy Partners. . “That’s going to be the key factor: it’s finding out how much Russian oil is actually coming out of the market,” he added.

On Friday, JP Morgan bank said OPEC+ could review production in the new year taking into account new data on Chinese demand trends and compliance with Russian crude production price limits, as well as the flow of the oil countries.

With AP and Reuters