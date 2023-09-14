Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) confirmed that abandoning fossil fuels “will lead to energy chaos on an unprecedented scale, and will contribute to dire consequences for economies and billions of people around the world.”

The organization explained, in response to recent statements by the International Energy Agency about the demand for fossil fuels reaching its peak before 2030, that “current expectations that rely on data do not support this assertion.”

OPEC indicated, in a statement today, that expectations of excluding fossil fuels are highly risky and impractical. She explained that fossil fuels still constitute more than 80% of the global energy mix, which is the same level as it was 30 years ago, stressing that the energy security provided by fossil fuels is an important and pivotal matter.

Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary-General of OPEC, said that previous opinions that the supply or demand for fossil fuels had reached their peak have proven to be wrong.

The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday that demand for oil will reach its peak before 2030 as consumers turn more to renewable energy sources to confront climate change. “We may be witnessing the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era,” said Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency.

OPEC indicated that the belief about the approaching peak of demand for oil “is not based on facts,” noting that it ignores the technological progress that the oil industry continues to achieve regarding reducing emissions.

Al-Ghais said: “OPEC does not turn its attention to any energy sources or technologies, and believes that all stakeholders and shareholders must do the same thing…and to contribute to achieving comprehensive stability in the global energy sector in the future, OPEC will continue to cooperate with those concerned to enhance Dialogue with all parties in the oil market to ensure its stability.”