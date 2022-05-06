Cartel raises production by 432,000 barrels a day, in line with an estimate made in July 2021

OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) maintained its opinion of increasing the production of the commodity by 432 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in June, as signaled since the meeting on July 18, 2021. The decision was taken during a virtual meeting in this Thursday (May 5, 2022).

“Continued oil market fundamentals and consensus on prospects point to a [de petróleo] balanced”, the cartel said in a statement. Here’s the intact (123 KB, in English) of the note.

It is the 2nd consecutive increase of 432 thousand barrels per day. Before, from August 2021 to April 2022, the rise was 400,000 barrels per day.

According to OPEC+, “the ongoing effects of geopolitical factors and issues related to the ongoing pandemic” were also taken into account during the meeting of this 5th (05.May). The cartel did not elaborate.



The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for June 2, 2022.