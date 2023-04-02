Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced voluntary production cuts of around 1.15 million barrels per day on Sunday in a surprise move they said is aimed at supporting market stability. The decision builds on a cut made last fall, when OPEC countries and allies led by Russia announced two million production cuts from November to the end of the year, angering Washington as supply shortages drive prices. rising prices. The news comes before the meeting that the producing countries will hold this Monday.

Instead, the United States supports lower prices to accelerate economic growth and prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from getting more revenue to finance the war in Ukraine. The unexpected voluntary cuts start from May. Riyadh said it would cut output by 500,000 barrels while Iraq would cut output by 211,000, according to official statements. The United Arab Emirates will remove another 144,000 from the market; Kuwaiti 128,000; Oman another 40,000 and Algeria assured that it would reduce its production by 48,000. Kazakhstan will also cut production by 78,000.

A Brent barrel is currently trading at 79 dollars, far from the 129 dollars that the benchmark crude in Europe reached in March 2022, just after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak He also said on Sunday that Moscow will extend its voluntary cut of 500,000 barrels until the end of 2023. Moscow announced those cuts unilaterally in February after the introduction of price caps by the West. After the unilateral reductions raised by Russia, US officials slipped that their alliance with other OPEC members was weakening, but the measure launched on Sunday shows that cooperation remains strong, contrary to what the United States seeks.

