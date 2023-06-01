Oil, Opec: excluding news agencies Bloomberg And Reuters from the next meeting

Opec did not invite news agencies Reuters And Bloomberg at ministerial meetings dedicated to future oil policy. The journalists of Reuters busy covering the event and registered as members of the press have in fact not received any invitations.

Same speech for Bloomberg. Indeed, a spokesman for the agency revealed that the organizers of the event Opec they did not offer accreditation to cover the bout. Finally, even two journalists from the Wall Street Journal which they deal with regularly of OPEC they have not received invitations.

“We are disappointed that the agency was not invited,” a Reuters spokesman said. We contacted OPEC to clarify the matter. We believe a free press serves readers, markets and the public interest.”

The ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+ and which includes major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, will gather on Saturday and Sunday in Vienna for their regular semi-annual meeting. According to estimates, the group alone pumps more than 40% of the world’s oil supply.

