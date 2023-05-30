Iran is one of the founders of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), so the removal of sanctions from it will definitely affect the global energy market, OPEC Secretary General Haytham al-Ghais told the Iranian agency on May 29 during a visit to Tehran Shana.

“Iran is currently under sanctions and this is limiting its production. We know that Iran has the potential to significantly increase production in a short time. This was demonstrated in 2015-2016 when sanctions were lifted. I believe Iran has managed to increase production by almost 1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate per day,” he said.

Speaking about the meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Javad Ovji, al-Ghais noted that Iran continues to invest in the oil sector, not only in production, but also in refining and petrochemicals. That is, the country, as a fundamental key player, along with other OPEC members, continues to play a role in ensuring stable oil supplies to consumers around the world.

“We welcome the resumption of oil production by Iran in the future, when sanctions are lifted. We are looking forward to this day. The market is growing. Demand is growing and we believe that Iran is a responsible player among members of the family of OPEC countries. I’m sure we’ll do a good synchronous job to ensure that the market situation remains balanced. Just like OPEC has done for many years,” the OPEC Secretary General said.

On May 25, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the OPEC+ countries, together with Russia, will discuss the state of the oil market at a meeting on June 4, while adhering to the vector of previous decisions.

OPEC+ meetings are focused on discussing the state of the oil market and reaching agreement on future actions in order to realize further balance, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

On May 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia’s reduction in energy production is due to the need to maintain prices on the world market. He stressed that the level of oil production in the Russian Federation remains at the proper level, despite its reduction.