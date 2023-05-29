His Excellency Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), affirmed that the UAE is one of the world’s leading countries in addressing challenges related to energy, climate change and sustainable development.

His Excellency said – in a statement – that the UAE’s initiatives and strategic projects, with large investments in spreading renewable energy solutions and technologies, contribute effectively to reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable development paths.

He added that OPEC is looking forward to actively participating in the COP 28 Conference of the Parties, which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year in Expo Dubai, and to support all efforts to reach realistic and logical solutions with the participation of all stakeholders.

He referred to the efforts of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties “COP 28” and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, to enable comprehensive and fair discussions at the conference.

He added that the Conference of the States Parties represents an opportunity to achieve practical and realistic results with the participation of all voices from around the world.