The OPEC+ oil alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has given a limited response to Western pressure to increase its extractions, announcing a symbolic increase of just 0.22%, claiming that it already has a “very limited” capacity to pump more short-term crude oil.

The decision was taken in the first monthly teleconference of the ministers of the oil sector of the 23 member countries of the group after the trip of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Saudi Arabia, in mid-July.

Biden paid the visit to the world’s biggest exporter of crude in hopes of securing a substantial increase in crude supplies to help bring down prices, which have been triggered by the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions on Russia.

France, the European Union (EU) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have also called on OPEC to make more oil available on international markets.

historical minimum

As a result, there was speculation in markets that Saudi Arabia could push for a very limited increase in the supply of “black gold” from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which it leads. This increase would be similar to those adopted every month since August last year, between 400,000 and 600,000 barrels a day.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov, shortly before taking part in the conference call, expressed support for increasing extractions to prevent the market from overheating.

He claimed that, in the current situation, “a range of $60 to $80 a barrel is acceptable for oil producers” and viable for the world economy.

But after having recovered this month the pre-pandemic level of extraction only on paper, without reaching it in practice because of the production capacity limitations of many of its members, the alliance today opted to add just 100,000 barrels a day in September.

This is the smallest increase in supply in OPEC’s 62-year history and is therefore merely symbolic, according to analysts, who do not expect the decision to have any effect on price developments.

The total pumping quota of the 20 countries participating in the commitment to cap it (all except Venezuela, Iran and Libya) increased by just 0.22% to 43.955 million bd.

capacity limits

The “very limited availability” of capacity to pump more crude oil in the short term “requires that it be used very cautiously”, the OPEC+ ministers emphasized in their statement about the virtual meeting, referring to the so-called “idle capacity”, which is critical to responding to unforeseen supply interruptions.

Experts estimate that, at present, only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates still have significant idle capacity.

The other countries are already pumping to the maximum of their technical capacity, a situation that OPEC+ ministers now attribute to “a chronic lack of investment in the sector”.

They are “particularly concerned” that “underinvestment” will cause problems to meet demand for “black gold” after 2023.

The ministers also acknowledged that stockpiles of the raw material are significantly lower than in the five years before the pandemic, and that strategic reserves “have reached their lowest levels in more than 30 years”.

Finally, the ministers again stressed that they have no intention of abandoning the partnership with Russia, even in the context of the war in Ukraine, emphasizing “the importance” of maintaining the group’s internal “cohesion”.

The next conference call of the OPEC+ ministers has been set for 5 September.