Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 11:05

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) raised its projection for Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023, from 2.1% in the last projection to 2.5% in the current one, according to a monthly report published this Thursday. Meanwhile, the forecast for growth in 2024 remained unchanged.

According to the cartel, the Selic rate should end the year at 12.25% in Brazil, and fall to 8% by the end of 2024.

The report points out that emerging economies, with Brazil among them, have the potential to exceed growth expectations, given improvements in domestic demand and foreign trade.

Furthermore, the specific Brazilian scenario has been favored by progress in national fiscal reform, and also by the improvement in the investment environment given the anticipation of monetary relief by the Central Bank.

OPEC estimates that inflation in the country will be reduced to around 5% in 2023, and in 2024 it should end at around 4%, still well above the BC’s target of 3.25%.

Petroleum

In the text, OPEC calculates that Brazil’s net fuel supply, which also includes biofuels, should increase by 0.3 million barrels per day (bpd) on the annual average, reaching 4.1 million bpd. This value is higher than the previous forecast by 45 thousand barrels per day.

By 2024, the expectation is for an increase of around 120 thousand barrels per day, for an average of 4.2 million bpd.

Crude oil production is expected to increase through improved productivity in the Búzios, Mero, Tupi, Peregrino and Itapu fields.