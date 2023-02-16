The Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, assured, this Thursday, the 16th, that the production agreement signed at the end of 2022 within the scope of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) will remain in force. until the end of this year. In an interview with the Energy Aspects website, bin Salman argued that the cartel should not increase supply based only on preliminary signs of demand.

According to him, the Chinese reopening may boost consumption of the energy commodity, but there are still uncertainties about the evolution of inflation and interest rates. “Following the cautionary approach, one needs to not only see the start of a positive trend, but see that this trend can be sustained,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is the top oil producer in OPEC+. In October last year, the group reached an agreement that provides for production targets for 2023.