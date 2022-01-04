Al-Ghais confirmed in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, on Tuesday, that the “OPEC Plus” alliance made historic cuts to maintain the stability of the oil markets.

The Secretary-General-elect of “OPEC” indicated that “pumping quantities of strategic oil stocks to some countries, will not have a significant impact on the market.”

He considered that the “OPEC Plus” agreement represents “the cornerstone of market stability,” pointing to a strong decline in global oil stocks because of that agreement.

In response to a question regarding the impact of the United States’ withdrawal of its strategic stockpile on oil markets, Al-Ghais stated that the matter had “temporary” repercussions.

He added, “We are closely following the countries’ movements regarding their withdrawal from their strategic oil reserves.”

He stressed the compensation mechanisms in the “OPEC Plus” agreement, which support the stability of markets, praising Russia’s role as “a key partner in the agreement to reduce oil production.”

With regard to the transition to clean energy, Al-Ghais considered that it should be “thoughtful and systematic in order to avoid price spikes.”

Al-Ghais concluded his speech by emphasizing the positive results recorded by the oil markets recently, in conjunction with the significant decline in the surplus.