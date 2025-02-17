OPEC is studying to delay the end of oil production cuts in the face of market fragility. The idea was that this month of April 120,000 extra barrels were already knows exactly how much they would delay the beginning of this decalled but, according to Bloombergthe delegates of the group They are already debating dates to suspend this plan again. This would be a new patch to an oil dike (cuts symbolize that dike in which idle oil accumulates while countries with margin to produce more impatient) that seem condemned to break before or after. What will happen in the markets?

The big difference for the market will be whether the rupture occurs slowly (through cracks through which crude oil escapes) and progressively through the monitoring of the OPEC plan to return the crude oil to the market little to Little, or if there is a total and sudden break, as has happened other years in which one of the cartel members or several of them decide to flood the market in the face of tiredness of the cuts or by Focus with a member of the OPEC that breaches the rules (the gorrones or Freeriders). The progressive rupture will press the prices down but without making a lot of noise. The total or sudden rupture could demolish the price of the barrel to the 50 or 40 dollars are almost suddenly. Now, everything indicates that Saudi Arabia, a great defender of the cuts, will put a patch more to the dike that will tension the rope more, delaying the return to the market of 120,000 barrels of crude oil.

This decision occurs after their meeting only three weeks ago decided to keep the plan running and start cutting on April 1. Production cuts began in 2022 and since September 2024 it was already expected that little by little they began to disassemble. However, Since then, the decision has been delaying a And again As the market reality showed that a weak crude that did not want to join an OPEC producing again. In any case, the last official ‘delay’ in the group’s plans was in December and everyone took it that it would be the last. In fact, doubts were rather about whether they will accelerate the rhythm in the face of tariff threats and even sanctions of Donald Trump who directly pointed to the cartel demanding that prices fall.

Recent market price movements confirm that investors perceive that there is no scarcity of crude and, in any case, that this will depend on what the OPEC does with its production in the coming months. Since Wednesday of last week, when the barrel Brent European closed in the $ 77its price has dropped 2.8% in the markets, to the current $ 74.8, a decrease of almost 3% in the latest four market sessions.

Currently, the cartel is restricting about 5.7% of the world supply to maintain high barrel prices. However, for the moment, this is not enough to receive a double blow. On the one hand, Barrel prices have continued to fall and are already traded at $ 75 (European reference price) Thanks to the thrust of the US production and the lower demand than expected. On the other hand, when stopping their production they are losing market share, which has already been reduced below 30%.

However, OPEC itself recognizes that there are great risks of the US and the measures of Donald Trump. Last week the cartel published a report in which they commented that “Republican measures added more uncertainty To the markets, what has the potential to create imbalances between the supply and demand that do not reflect the fundamentals of the market and, therefore, generate more volatility. “The cartel notice occurs after Trump has launched a message to the OPEC, at the start of his mandate as president, demanding that crude oil prices be lowered, so that the whole world can lower interest rates. Inevitable, a conflict that in the past has not left in good place to the cartel powers, which depend on their income from the sale of oil to be able to square their public accounts.

In any case, even if the OPEC does not move, everything seems to indicate that the global oil supply seems well supplied. According to the latest data from the International Energy Agency (IE), even without movements on its part there would be an oil surplus of 450,000 barrels per day. From the OPEC they are somewhat more optimistic with the raw material and in their last week they talked about worldwide consumption rising at 1.4 million barrels a year thanks to emerging countrieswhich will contribute almost all of this rise. For their part they believe that countries outside their group will only add 1 million barrels a day more than last year. Giving more room for a narrow and balanced market.

This situation has led to agencies such as JP Morgan and Citigroup to assume that we will see the barrel under the border of 60 dollars before the end of 2025. From Scope Ratings they are somewhat more moderate but they are clear that the barrel will be cheaper than the which was lived in 2024. “We hope that the price of oil Brent falling, standing between $ 65 and $ 75 per barrel, Below $ 81 per barrel of 2024“says Marlen Shokhitbayev, an agency analyst. Although he acknowledges that” a lot will depend on the OPEC’s ability to extend or even deepen the cuts “The reality is that the strength of the countries outside the cartel is too large.” We foresee that The production of non -belonging countries of the OPEC increases 1.5 million barrels per day in 2025 “that is, the same as in 2024”.

This also adds to the tensions within the OPEC itself where maintaining the cuts is being hard for many countries and generating conflicts between Saudi Arabia, the leader of the group and who is sacrificing the most to keep the price of the barrel high and countries such as Iraq, who have been called to order before the breach of the quotas. Although for now it seemed that Baghdad had already entered the sidewalk, the reality is that A new threat is attached to the horizon: the takeoff of Kurdish exports.

The authorities of the Iraqi Kurdistan have announced that they expect oil exports to return to the market this March. The same energy minister, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, said this Monday that “if God wants exports they could return next week.”

In 2023 the flows stopped completely after a financial dispute between Baghdad and Türkiye. The pipeline that joins the Kurdistan with its neighbor is the only way they can advance the 300,000 barrels per day of the region. This return to action can be a watchmaking pump for the OPEC. “If the flows will resume, it would complicate the problems around Iraqi production and their fulfillment of the production objectives within the framework of the OPEC+agreement,” the ING experts comment.