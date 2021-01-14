In 2021, the demand for oil on the planet will increase by 5.9 million b / d after falling last year from the pandemic by 9.8 million b / d, cites TASS OPEC January report.

According to the forecast, the demand for oil in the coming months should reach 95.9 million bpd after falling to 90 million bpd in the crisis year of 2020.

In the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), demand will grow by 2.6 million bpd, but at the same time it will not reach the pre-crisis level, in developing countries the indicators will rise by 3.3 million bpd.

The report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries also says that OPEC countries in December 2020 increased oil production by 278 thousand bpd, to 25.36 million bpd – mainly due to Libya, where production increased by 136 thousand bpd and reached 1.22 million bpd. In the last month of 2020, the OPEC agreement was fulfilled by 102%.

As a reminder, in early January, OPEC + agreed on a gradual increase in oil production by 2 million b / d after March. At the same time, Russia and Kazakhstan will increase production in February by 65 thousand b / d and 10 thousand b / d, respectively, and in March by the same volume.